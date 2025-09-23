Identifyn® Launches Groundbreaking Super-Resolution Biology Platform

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identifyn®, a pioneer in super-resolution imaging applications and discovery tools, today announced the debut of its innovative product line designed to transform biological imaging and research. Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Identifyn® was co-founded by Todd Wyman, former Ingersoll Rand executive, and Dr. Brian Bennett, a recognized leader in super-resolution imaging whose landmark study published in PNAS paved the way for decades of advancements in imaging hardware and applications.

Earlier this year, Identifyn® partnered with ThermoFisher Scientific as its exclusive distributor and has already validated more than 150 super-resolution primary and secondary antibodies. To support a broad range of users—from pharmaceutical companies to academic researchers, the company will soon introduce an Early Access Program and bulk product offerings.

“Identifyn® is the first commercial facility dedicated to delivering this level of innovation in super-resolution imaging and reagent manufacturing,” said Todd Wyman, CEO of Identifyn®. “We have built a fully integrated, reproducible ecosystem that combines diffraction-limited microscopy, super-resolution imaging, standardized sample preparation, and validated reagents into one scalable platform.”

As its portfolio grows, Identifyn® will continue to expand its suite of products and services, providing unmatched speed, power, and accessibility in multimodal super-resolution microscopy. Additional information, product details, and ordering options are available at www.identifyn.com.

About Identifyn®, LLC

Identifyn® is redefining the boundaries of spatial biology through advanced discovery tools for immunofluorescent research. Guided by principles of precision, reproducibility, and context, the company integrates high-resolution imaging, chemistry, validation, and AI to empower scientists to see—and understand—more than ever before.

