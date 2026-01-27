Influential Women Spotlight: Linda Weiland, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Aviation Maintenance Program Coordinator

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneering Change in Aviation Education and Empowering Future GenerationsHonolulu, Hawaii — Linda Weiland, Ph.D., an esteemed aviation professional and educator, is making significant strides in the fields of air traffic management, aeronautical engineering, and aviation maintenance. With over three decades of diverse experience, Dr. Weiland currently serves as an Associate Professor and Program Coordinator for the Master’s in Aviation Maintenance program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Worldwide College of Aviation. Since joining the ERAU community in 1994, she has been passionately committed to integrating her passions for human factors, aviation sustainability, and airport management in both air traffic management and aviation maintenance, ensuring her students gain a deep understanding of both the technical and human dimensions of aviation.Dr. Weiland’s impressive career began with her service in the U.S. Navy, where she dedicated over two decades to roles as an Air Traffic Control Specialist and Aeronautical Maintenance Duty Officer. In these positions, she managed global aircraft maintenance operations and led teams of up to 1,000 personnel, honing her leadership skills and technical expertise. Following her military service, she made a significant impact at Hawaiian Airlines as a Liaison Engineer and Project Manager, where she coordinated crucial aircraft modifications, oversaw maintenance modernization, and ensured compliance with FAA regulations for Boeing fleets.A holder of a Ph.D. in Human Factors, Dr. Weiland’s dissertation explored the intricate relationship between Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Air Traffic Controllers and Situational awareness through Air Traffic Management (ATM) systems within commercial airspace. Her academic pursuits also included studying resilience in communication within ATM systems at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa, offering her a global perspective on aviation challenges.Beyond her academic and professional accomplishments, Dr. Weiland is a dedicated advocate for women’s leadership and equity in aviation. She has served as president of the Honolulu branches of the American Association of University Women and Zonta International Oahu Club, promoting opportunities for women to thrive in aviation and other fields. She credits her success to her mother and the many male mentors who have supported her throughout her career, emphasizing the importance of perseverance, integrity, and continuous learning.Dr. Weiland’s best career advice, which she shares with her students, is to take ownership of their growth and opportunities: “Invest in yourself and pursue both formal and informal education. Read books on your field, join school clubs, visit museums, and explore every opportunity to discover and fuel your passion.” Her insights are particularly valuable for young women entering a male-dominated industry, as she aims to inspire them to lead and pave the way for future generations.Despite the challenges posed by gender disparities in aviation, Dr. Weiland views these obstacles as opportunities to inspire and mentor others. She believes that family and integrity are the cornerstones of her professional and personal life, guiding her decisions and relationships.Through her unwavering dedication to aviation education, Dr. Linda Weiland continues to inspire future engineers, pilots, and innovators, encouraging them to reach new heights in their careers. Her commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable aviation industry serves as a beacon of hope and possibility for aspiring professionals everywhere.Learn More about Linda Weiland:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/linda-veeweiland or through her profile on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, https://faculty.erau.edu/Linda.Weiland Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.