Sabio's Consultancy Helps Accelerate Major Telecom Transformation
Bouygues Telecom's partnership with Sabio Group demonstrates how expert strategic guidance before vendor selection can accelerate cloud migration success
By investing in expert guidance before vendor selection, Bouygues Telecom – in a recently published case study - transformed what began as a technology refresh into a comprehensive customer experience transformation serving millions of customers across consumer and enterprise markets.
Sabio’s consultancy programme established the foundations for successful transformation. This included more than 300 consulting days which helped to identify and optimise 35 user personas across the organisation and re-design more than 20 customer journeys to enhance CX.
The complete project would go on to span 25 operational sites and help to successfully integrate 15+ outsourcing partners into transformation planning as well as involve more than 3,900 internal users - proving that preparation and methodology are the determining factors in transformation success.
Strategic Reset: Why Expert Consultancy Preceded Technology Selection
When Bouygues Telecom's customer relationship platform approached end-of-life, the telecommunications giant recognised that successful transformation required more than releasing an RFP to vendors. Instead, they engaged Sabio's expert services in contact centre transformation to provide strategic consultancy that would define requirements, evaluate options, and establish implementation foundations before any vendor selection occurred.
“The project began due to technical obsolescence,” explained Yves Rousseau, Functional Architect for CX at Bouygues Telecom. “A market study revealed nearly all vendors offered cloud-based solutions – changing the game for us. That realisation led to a strategic reset: going back to foundational business needs instead of writing detailed specs to hand off to an integrator.”
300+ Consulting Days Before Implementation: The Game-Changing Investment
Sabio's pre-implementation consultancy invested over 300 consulting days in strategic transformation guidance, conducting 35+ business workshops and 4 large-scale IT workshops before any vendor was selected. This comprehensive approach delivered three critical phases of preparation:
Phase 1: Defining the Target Model – Creating transformation charter, functional specifications, and evaluation frameworks that enabled effective vendor demonstrations and selection
Phase 2: Operating Model Design – Following Genesys Cloud selection as the Contact Centre-as-a-Service (CCaaS) platform, Sabio reinforced Bouygues Telecom's teams to accelerate implementation preparation through agile methodologies
Phase 3: Deployment Strategy – Establishing detailed mapping foundations for the transition proof-of-concept, translating business requirements into configuration language
“CCaaS solutions demand new methodologies and concepts, requiring a return to fundamentals and to the core business need, with a fresh external perspective and CCaaS expertise,”noted Yves. “We needed to draft an RFP that vendors could respond to effectively, without missing the mark.”
Vendor Validation: When Preparation Meets Implementation
The true value of Sabio's pre-implementation consultancy became evident when the selected vendor began their work. The comprehensive groundwork completed during the strategic phase dramatically accelerated implementation timelines and reduced project risk.
“Our early preparation was so robust that when the vendor came on board, they realised major groundwork was already in place – validating our approach and delivering immediate value to Bouygues Telecom,” stated Guillaume Faure, Principal Solutions Manager at Sabio.
Measurable Outcomes from Strategic Preparation
The pre-implementation consultancy delivered quantifiable results that established foundations for successful vendor implementation:
35+ user personas identified and optimised before vendor engagement
20+ customer journeys redesigned and documented for implementation
15+ outsourcing partners across 25 sites integrated into transformation planning
2 major business units aligned on unified platform strategy before vendor selection
Complete evaluation framework enabling optimal vendor selection based on business needs
“Given the functional richness, scope of project and schedule, it was essential to 'prepare the ground' for project teams and save as much time as possible without waiting for all contractual aspects to be finalised,” explained Yves.
The Consultancy Advantage: Why Methodology Precedes Migration
Unlike traditional approaches where vendors are selected first and requirements discovered during implementation, Sabio's consultancy model ensured Bouygues Telecom understood their transformation needs before making technology decisions. This strategic approach addressed fundamental business questions rather than simply replacing legacy systems.
“When clients begin considering enhancing or transforming their customer experience, they often face several core questions,” explained Guillaume. “How should I approach the convergence of digital and AI to benefit our customers? Do I understand the blockers in our current customer experience? Can I prioritise effectively?”
Building Organisational Capability, Not Dependency
Critical to Sabio's consultancy approach was knowledge transfer that enabled Bouygues Telecom teams to maintain autonomy throughout vendor implementation and beyond. The methodology delivered team independence in process analysis and deployment planning, ensuring sustainable success without ongoing external dependency.
“Most compelling was our deep dive with Sabio's specialists,” reflected Yves. “This wasn't merely a technology migration; it represented a fundamental reimagining of customer relationship management through cloud-based solutions and AI-enhanced agent capabilities.”
“Our methodology delivered team autonomy,” added Guillaume. “They're now able to own process analysis and deployment planning using the framework we co-developed.”
Setting New Standards for Transformation Consultancy
The Bouygues Telecom engagement demonstrates that successful digital transformation requires strategic preparation before vendor selection. By investing in expert consultancy to define requirements, evaluate options, and establish implementation frameworks, organisations can dramatically improve transformation outcomes whilst reducing risk and accelerating timelines.
“Whether it's a contact centre revamp, evolution, or cloud migration, we're fundamentally discussing transformation – not merely modernisation,” concluded Guillaume. “You must use technology to drive real customer experience innovation.”
For organisations facing similar transformation challenges, the Bouygues Telecom case study proves that expert consultancy before vendor selection isn't an additional cost – it's the foundation of transformation success.
