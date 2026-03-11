Sabio Group Launches Defibrillator Initiative in Memory of Colleague; Championing Heart Health Across the Organisation
Staff-led fundraising campaign delivers life-saving equipment, CPR training and lasting legacy of care
From the very start, this has been about turning something so desperately sad into something positive – and the response from everyone across Sabio has been incredible.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabio Group, the AI-powered expert services partner specialising in CX transformation, has launched a defibrillator and heart health initiative in memory of a much-loved colleague who passed away.
— Andy Roberts, CEO, Sabio
The initiative - driven by Scott Young’s friends and colleagues following his sudden passing in 2024 - has seen staff from across the group come together to turn a devastating loss into a lasting, positive legacy.
Through a year-long programme of fundraising activities – including mountain climbs, step challenges and other health-focused events – the team has raised thousands through a combination of staff and corporate contributions.
The funds have already been put to work, with CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) training sessions already delivered for staff, as well as a new defibrillator purchased and installed at Sabio’s Glasgow office.
In addition, the initiative will fund a new defibrillator for Scott’s hometown of Howwood, Renfrewshire, as well as pay for the adaptation of an existing one, which will move it from inside the local church to an external, publicly accessible location for the wider community.
With other defibrillator installations planned at sites across the Group, including Sabio’s HQ in London, Andy Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at Sabio Group, said: “What our people have achieved over the past year is a remarkable example of deep care in action.
“In the face of an incredibly sad loss, colleagues from every corner of the business – across every region – came together to do something meaningful. This isn’t a one-off gesture. It’s a commitment to looking after one another and to ensuring that Scott’s legacy has a lasting, life-saving impact.”
He added: “From the very start, this has been about turning something so desperately sad into something positive – and the response from everyone across Sabio has been incredible.”
The fundraising activities have included the ‘Steps for Scott’ challenge, a month-long step-count competition that saw participation from staff in every Sabio region as well as a series of mountain climbs including Ben Nevis and Snowdon in the UK. All activities have been deliberately focused on promoting health and wellbeing.
The initiative is the latest example of Sabio’s commitment to colleague wellbeing and its broader support for heart health causes, having supported fundraising efforts by Morgan McRae, son of Sabio’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ioan, in aid of heart health charities.
