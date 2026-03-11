Sabio Group Launches Defibrillator Initiative in Memory of Colleague; Championing Heart Health Across the Organisation

Donny Penman, Colin Milligan and Lucy Seymour of Sabio Group Unveil the New Defib for Glasgow

The New Defib for Glasgow & Plaque to Remember Scott Young

Staff-led fundraising campaign delivers life-saving equipment, CPR training and lasting legacy of care

From the very start, this has been about turning something so desperately sad into something positive – and the response from everyone across Sabio has been incredible.”
— Andy Roberts, CEO, Sabio
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabio Group, the AI-powered expert services partner specialising in CX transformation, has launched a defibrillator and heart health initiative in memory of a much-loved colleague who passed away.

The initiative - driven by Scott Young’s friends and colleagues following his sudden passing in 2024 - has seen staff from across the group come together to turn a devastating loss into a lasting, positive legacy.

Through a year-long programme of fundraising activities – including mountain climbs, step challenges and other health-focused events – the team has raised thousands through a combination of staff and corporate contributions.

The funds have already been put to work, with CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) training sessions already delivered for staff, as well as a new defibrillator purchased and installed at Sabio’s Glasgow office.

In addition, the initiative will fund a new defibrillator for Scott’s hometown of Howwood, Renfrewshire, as well as pay for the adaptation of an existing one, which will move it from inside the local church to an external, publicly accessible location for the wider community.

With other defibrillator installations planned at sites across the Group, including Sabio’s HQ in London, Andy Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at Sabio Group, said: “What our people have achieved over the past year is a remarkable example of deep care in action.

“In the face of an incredibly sad loss, colleagues from every corner of the business – across every region – came together to do something meaningful. This isn’t a one-off gesture. It’s a commitment to looking after one another and to ensuring that Scott’s legacy has a lasting, life-saving impact.”

He added: “From the very start, this has been about turning something so desperately sad into something positive – and the response from everyone across Sabio has been incredible.”

The fundraising activities have included the ‘Steps for Scott’ challenge, a month-long step-count competition that saw participation from staff in every Sabio region as well as a series of mountain climbs including Ben Nevis and Snowdon in the UK. All activities have been deliberately focused on promoting health and wellbeing.

The initiative is the latest example of Sabio’s commitment to colleague wellbeing and its broader support for heart health causes, having supported fundraising efforts by Morgan McRae, son of Sabio’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ioan, in aid of heart health charities.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Technology


About

Sabio turns customer experience into profitable growth through AI-powered technology. It uses AI to transform customer service by elevating satisfaction and increasing efficiency across voice and digital channels. It has operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, South Africa and India. Through its own knowledge and technology, as well as that of world-class technology leaders, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The Group specialises in AI, data insight solutions and contact centre technologies and works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, British Airways, Caixabank, DHL, Rentokil Initial, Essent, HomeServe, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.

