Contact Centres Set for ‘Infinite Scale’ AI Revolution

About

Sabio turns customer experience into profitable growth through AI-powered technology. It uses AI to transform customer service by elevating satisfaction and increasing efficiency across voice and digital channels. It has operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, South Africa and India. Through its own knowledge and technology, as well as that of world-class technology leaders, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The Group specialises in AI, data insight solutions and contact centre technologies and works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, British Airways, Caixabank, DHL, Rentokil Initial, Essent, HomeServe, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.

