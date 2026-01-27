Pluto7 Advances Autonomous Supply Chain Planning with the Planning in a Box – Pi Agent

Brilliance you cannot ignore Company Logo

For too long, planners built plans instead of shaping decisions. Pi Agent delivers intelligent recommendations via a digital twin, turning planning into service as software, keeping humans in control.” — Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7 today announced advancements to Planning in a Box Pi Agent , an agentic digital twin designed for semi-autonomous and autonomous supply chain planning. Built to augment planners into “super planners” and curators, the Pi Agent shifts their role from manual plan creation to strategic decision-making.This launch marks a critical step toward autonomous supply chains, giving enterprises a faster, more effective, and more economical path to transformation than traditional software and services.The announcement comes at a defining moment for enterprise AI. As organizations move past experimentation, 2026 marks the shift from AI hype to real, measurable utility. Planning in a Box – Pi Agent reflects this transition, moving beyond proofs of concept and pilots to deliver a production-ready solution that helps planners make better decisions with confidence. Designed to work alongside humans, the Pi Agent reinforces Pluto7’s belief that AI should elevate planners, not replace them. The platform delivers rapid time to value, with a four-week pilot followed by full production deployment within three months.Pluto7’s journey to this milestone spans a decade of deep expertise in data, analytics, and AI. January 2026 marks a decade of Pluto7’s partnership with Google Cloud, complemented by continued thought leadership shaped in collaboration with our customers globally. This experience has culminated in Planning in a Box – Pi Agent, delivered as a “service as a software” offering that combines speed, repeatability, and enterprise-grade control. The platform follows a “glassbox” approach, helping to ensure customers retain full transparency and ownership of their data foundation and AI-driven decisions.The Planning in a Box – Pi Agent with Gemini Enterprise has earned strong industry recognition, including:1. Recognition by Gartner for its Decision Intelligence Platform2. Acknowledgement from Forrester as a leading digital twin for planningWithin Planning in a Box – Pi Agent, multiple specialized agents such as demand, inventory, and production agents work together on a shared digital twin built on a unified data foundation with Pi Unify. This multi-agent approach continuously senses changes, simulates scenarios, and recommends actions across the supply chain, enabling a shift from reactive planning to semi-autonomous and autonomous decision-making with Pi Decisions. By reducing planning errors and manual intervention, customers can see faster cycles, better decisions, and measurable business impact delivering on Pluto7’s 2:10 Rule: a 10% reduction in planning error translating into up to 2% improvement in revenue.By breaking free from legacy constraints faced by the planners, powered with Pi Semantic to learn customer’s business, Planning in a Box – Pi Agent enables organizations to reach outcomes faster, better, and at lower cost. More than a tool, it represents a new operating model for supply chain planning — one that is enterprise-ready today and built for sustained growth in the agentic AI era. All of the above are enabled with a secure data platform enabled by Pi Shield, which is critical for every business.About Pluto7Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI to transform supply chains, customer experiences, and manufacturing operations. Focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Platform, empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board. With AI Agents for supply chain, Pluto7 enhances decision-making, inventory management, and overall supply chain optimization.For more information, visit www.pluto7.com

