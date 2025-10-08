Pluto7 Renews ML Specialization With Google Cloud, Redefining Supply Chain Planning With Agentic AI

Enterprises don’t need more software; they need measurable outcomes. This specialization highlights Pluto7’s ability to turn machine learning into value, cutting costs, boosting accuracy.” — Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7 , a Google Cloud partner specializing in AI and supply chain transformation, today announced it has renewed Google Cloud’s Machine Learning (ML) Specialization. This recognition underscores Pluto7’s ability to help enterprises modernize supply chain planning with advanced ML and agentic AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.Why This Specialization Matters for Ai Agents E.g. Pi Agent The ML Specialization validates partners with deep technical expertise and a proven track record of customer success when enabling AI Agents. For enterprises, this means they can confidently engage Pluto7 to address critical challenges such as forecast accuracy, demand variability, inventory carrying costs, and planning agility — all of which directly impact margins and resilience.The recognition also highlights Pluto7’s ability to operationalize ML at scale, moving beyond proofs of concept to deliver rapid time-to-value into sustained business value realization. By aligning data readiness, advanced analytics, and AI-driven planning, Pluto7 enables companies to act on insights in real time and move from reactive problem-solving to proactive decision-making.Real-World ImpactPluto7’s flagship platform enables an autonomous, customer-centric supply chain, focusing on use cases like demand forecasting and inventory management., Planning in a Box – Pi Agent, is built on Google Cloud and designed to integrate seamlessly with enterprise systems such as SAP, Oracle, and more. By unifying fragmented data into a single ledger and applying ML to planning workflows, customers have achieved:10–20% improvement in forecast accuracyUp to 50% reduction in inventory carrying costsOver 50% reduction in safety stockFaster planning cycles and a 10%+ increase in marginsFaster Decisions between Manufacturing and Supply Chain improving Yields by linking IT and OT data driven processesGlobal brands are already seeing results. Levi Strauss & Co., working with Pluto7 and Google Cloud, achieved improved forecast accuracy in predicting product dimensions within just six weeks. This optimization reduced packaging errors, cut costs, and provided suppliers with reliable forecasts to plan container and freight bookings more effectively. Tacori, the luxury jewelry brand, partnered with Pluto7 to modernize its operations by migrating to Google Cloud and deploying Planning in a Box – Pi Agent. This transformation delivered a 50% reduction in inventory carrying costs, improved demand forecasting, and streamlined decision-making — allowing Tacori to reinvest savings into innovation and customer experience.Unique Approach: Service-as-a-SoftwareUnlike traditional software implementations or AI bolt-ons, Pluto7 delivers Service-as-a-Software — a model designed to accelerate adoption and reduce failure rates. Built on the customer’s own cloud tenant, Pi Agent provides a “glass box” approach where data, models, and outcomes are transparent. This reduces risk, builds trust in AI-driven planning, and ensures ROI is achieved in weeks, not years.According to MIT’s GenAI Divide report, 95% of enterprise AI projects fail to deliver ROI due to poor data readiness and lack of trust in AI outputs. Pluto7 addresses these barriers with a structured journey:4-Week Pilot → Production-ready proof with customer data6-Month Stabilization → Ensuring adoption and iterative improvements1st Year Outcomes → Planners transformed into “Super Planners,” managing exceptions while AI handles routine planningAdvancing the Industry ConversationPluto7 also contributes to the broader industry dialogue through research-backed insights, reinforcing its leadership in ML-driven supply chain transformation. Recent publications include:Ride-share-like Planning with Agentic AI — How Pluto7 and Google Agentspace are enabling autonomous planning with an agentic command center.The 2:10 Rule: What Planning Errors Really Cost You — Why a 10% planning error equals a 2% revenue loss, and how ML helps recover hidden margins.The Super Planner: From Creator to Curator in the AI Era — The evolution of planners into strategic curators with AI-driven insights.Looking AheadAs supply chains face continued volatility — from shifting consumer demand to geopolitical and climate disruptions — enterprises require intelligent, responsive systems. With this ML Specialization, Pluto7 and Google Cloud are equipping organizations with the tools to adapt, grow, and compete in real time.About Pluto7Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI to transform supply chains, customer experiences, and manufacturing operations. Focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Platform, empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board. With AI Agents for supply chain, Pluto7 enhances decision-making, inventory management, and overall supply chain optimization.For more information, visit www.pluto7.com

