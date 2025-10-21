Pluto7 Unveils Gemini Enterprise-Ready Pi Agent to Help Accelerate AI Transformation in Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Brilliance you cannot ignore Company Logo

Pluto7’s Gemini Enterprise-ready Pi Agent on Google Cloud gives customers powerful tools to drive digital transformation.We’re excited to expand our work with Pluto7 and see how how customers innovate” — Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pluto7 , a Google Cloud partner specializing in AI/ML and data analytics, today announced that its Planning in a Box Pi Agent solution is now Gemini Enterprise-ready. Available on Google Cloud Marketplace as a private offer, this solution establishes a powerful Data Cloud and AI foundation that empowers manufacturing and supply chain organizations to leverage the full capabilities of Gemini Enterprise, a new agentic platform designed to bring the full power of Google’s AI to every employee and every workflow.As industries face increasing pressure to optimize efficiency and reduce costs, especially in today’s volatile market, manufacturers and supply chain leaders struggle with the growing complexity of disconnected data across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) systems. These data silos often lead to costly planning errors such as inaccurate forecasts, inefficient production schedules and incorrectly positioned inventory.Pluto7’s Planning in a Box – Pi Agent directly addresses these challenges by laying the groundwork for AI-driven transformation. By unifying data into a single Master Ledger on Google Cloud, Pluto7 builds a clean, accessible Data Cloud that serves as the foundation for specialized Pi Agents — such as the Inventory Agent and Defect Agent — that run within Gemini Enterprise. These agents empower users to access real-time insights, automate workflows, and make smarter, data-driven decisions through simple, conversational interfaces.“Google Cloud's introduction of Gemini Enterprise confirms our agent-driven approach, empowering SAP and Oracle customers to evolve into ‘Super Planners with Pi Agent.’ This enables them to achieve optimization previously deemed economically unfeasible, demonstrating a clear path to significant ROI—in some cases, business value equivalent to 2% of their annual revenue — through real-time Sales & Operations Planning.” said Manju Devadas, Founder and CEO of Pluto7. “With our ‘2:10 Rule’ and unified, single-bill model on Google Cloud, we offer a simple, predictable solution for driving measurable results in manufacturing and supply chain.”By converging IT and OT data into a unified Data Cloud, Pluto7 accelerates the deployment of digital twins(control tower) and generative AI across operations. This ensures that enterprises not only gain actionable insights but can implement solutions that drive measurable business outcomes, from reducing defective inventory to optimizing production schedules and improving forecasting accuracy.Pluto7’s go-to-market strategy is designed to streamline procurement, simplify deployment, and deliver fast time-to-value. The “single bill” model, which bundles Google Cloud, Google Workspace, Gemini Enterprise licenses, and Pluto7 solution software through a private offer, enables customers to quickly access a fully integrated solution. This bundled offering eliminates procurement delays and accelerates the realization of business value.AvailabilityPluto7’s Gemini Enterprise-ready Planning in a Box – Pi Agent is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace via Private Offer. Customers can leverage their existing Google Cloud commitments to seamlessly purchase the solution. Pluto7 is a specialization partner who brings the depth in service capabilities needed to assist customers for a 12 month ramp that equips them for a sustained growth.About Pluto7Pluto7 is a leader in leveraging AI to transform supply chains, customer experiences, and manufacturing operations. Focused on accelerating enterprise AI adoption, Pluto7 helps organizations quickly unlock the potential of AI, driving faster time to value, reduced costs, and increased operational efficiency. Their flagship product, the Planning in a Box - Pi Agent Platform, empowers businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions and streamline processes across the board. With AI Agents for supply chain, Pluto7 enhances decision-making, inventory management, and overall supply chain optimization.For more information, visit www.pluto7.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.