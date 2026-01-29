EMMA International Acquires QualityMed Consulting Partners LLC

Acquisition will broaden healthcare consulting capabilities and strengthen support for quality, compliance, and operational excellence globally

This strategic acquisition strengthens our ability to support healthcare and life sciences organizations across every phase of growth and compliance.” — Carmine Jabri, CEO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in regulatory compliance, quality systems, and strategic consulting for the life sciences and healthcare industries, announced today its acquisition of QualityMed Consulting Partners LLC (“QualityMed”), a respected healthcare consulting firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. This acquisition will deliver expanded services that enhance quality improvement, accreditation readiness, operational efficiency, and strategic planning for healthcare organizations worldwide.QualityMed is known for its deep expertise in healthcare quality improvement, accreditation preparation (including TJC, JCI, CAP, CBAHI, and more), strategic planning, data analytics, process optimization, and professional training. The firm also provides continuous quality improvement, mock survey services, and tailored consulting solutions that improve patient outcomes and operational performance for hospitals, medical practices, research institutions, and federal healthcare stakeholders.With this acquisition, EMMA International and QualityMed will combine complementary strengths to offer an even broader suite of services spanning life sciences and healthcare sectors. The enhanced offering will integrate EMMA’s global regulatory and compliance leadership with QualityMed’s healthcare quality expertise, enabling clients to achieve accreditation readiness, operational excellence, data-driven insights, and sustainable performance in complex environments.“We are delighted to welcome QualityMed Consulting Partners into the EMMA International family,” said Carmine Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of EMMA International. “This strategic acquisition strengthens our ability to support healthcare and life sciences organizations across every phase of growth and compliance from clinical operations and accreditation preparation to regulatory strategy and strategic transformation. Together, we bring unmatched depth and breadth of consulting expertise to clients around the world.”“QualityMed has built a strong reputation for helping healthcare organizations achieve excellence through tailored consulting solutions,” said QualityMed CEO Sammy Alnajm. “By joining forces with EMMA International, we are able to accelerate our shared mission of improving healthcare quality and patient outcomes on a global scale. This acquisition opens exciting new opportunities for our clients, partners, and team members.”Following the acquisition, EMMA International will continue to serve a diverse and global client base, including hospitals and health systems, life sciences and biotechnology companies, research institutions, and government organizations, while significantly expanding the depth and breadth of its capabilities. Clients will benefit from a fully integrated suite of services spanning quality improvement and accreditation support, regulatory strategy and inspection readiness, operational and process transformation, advanced data analytics, strategic planning, and workforce training. Together, EMMA International and QualityMed deliver end-to-end advisory and execution support designed to help organizations strengthen performance, manage risk, and achieve sustainable outcomes in complex and highly regulated environments.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm specializing in quality, regulatory and compliance services. Headquartered in the United States with a worldwide presence, EMMA partners with organizations across diverse industries to strengthen operational frameworks, navigate complex requirements, and support sustainable growth from early development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.emmainternational.com

