EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. Recertified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Recognition underscores the firm’s continued commitment to championing women in leadership and excellence in consulting.

We are honored to receive WBENC recertification, this recognition reflects our commitment to building a strong, inclusive organization while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients.” — Kira Jabri, COO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International ) a global leader in consulting services, is proud to announce that it has once again been recertified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Women Owned Small Business (WOSB) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and a leading advocate for women entrepreneurs and leaders.The recertification recognizes EMMA International’s continued commitment to advancing women-led leadership and promoting inclusive growth within the consulting industry. EMMA International has maintained its WBENC certification since 2020, reflecting the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards required for women-owned business certification.“We are honored to receive WBENC recertification once again,” said Kira Jabri. “This recognition reflects our commitment to building a strong, inclusive organization while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We are proud to contribute to the advancement of women in leadership and to support the broader community of women-owned businesses.”WBENC certification is granted to businesses that are at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated, and managed by women. The certification process includes a rigorous review of business documentation and operational structure to ensure compliance with WBENC’s standards.As EMMA International continues to expand its global presence, this recognition reinforces the firm’s commitment to leadership, diversity, and operational excellence.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm specializing in quality, regulatory and compliance services. Headquartered in the United States with a worldwide presence, EMMA partners with organizations across diverse industries to strengthen operational frameworks, navigate complex requirements, and support sustainable growth from early development through commercialization.For more information, visit www.emmainternational.com

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