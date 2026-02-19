Expanding flexible payment options to support global clients

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) today announced that it is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for its consulting services. This enhancement reflects EMMA International’s continued commitment to operational flexibility, global accessibility , and modern business practices.As organizations operate in increasingly global and digital environments , flexible and secure payment options have become an important part of doing business. By accepting cryptocurrency, EMMA International is expanding its flexible payment offerings to better serve clients across international markets, providing an additional solution for seamless cross-border transactions.“Our clients expect innovation not only in how we advise, but in how we operate,” said Carmine Jabri, CEO of EMMA International. “By diversifying our payment options to include cryptocurrency, we are creating greater flexibility for our global partners while maintaining the financial discipline and accountability that define our firm.”Cryptocurrency payments will be offered as an optional method alongside EMMA International’s existing invoicing and payment processes. This approach provides clients with greater choice and flexibility in how they engage and transact with EMMA International.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a global consulting firm specializing in quality, regulatory and compliance services. Headquartered in the United States with a worldwide presence, EMMA partners with organizations across diverse industries to strengthen operational frameworks, navigate complex requirements, and support sustainable growth from early development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.emmainternational.com

EMMA International Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments for Consulting Services

