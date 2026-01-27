CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Savannah, GA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided I wanted to help families be able to have a more humane and peaceful experience for the pet and family.” — Dr. Victoria Torres

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Savannah, GA. The company’s network of compassionate veterinarians provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Victoria Torres plans to serve pets and pet parents in Savannah and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Savannah becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Victoria Torres is a Savannah-based veterinarian deeply committed to supporting pets and the people who love them—especially during life’s most tender moments. A Pennsylvania native with strong family roots in Georgia, Dr. Torres and her wife have fallen in love with the charm, warmth, and strong sense of community that define Savannah, and are proud to now call the city home.“Our pets are our family. We want to be able to say goodbye in the comfort of our homes, with our pets in their favorite places,” says Dr. Torres. “Savannah is such a dog-friendly city, and the desire and need for in-home services here are great. I’m happy to be able to provide this level of individualized care when it’s needed most.”Dr. Torres earned her undergraduate degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2013 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. During the week, she provides care at a local veterinary hospital and works closely with Renegade Paws Rescue, reflecting her long-standing dedication to animal welfare and community service. She is also the founder of Barkus & Meoux Savannah (BMS), a local nonprofit committed to helping families in financial crisis access urgent medical care for their pets.“My favorite thing about veterinary medicine is improving the lives of community members by bettering the lives of their furry friends,” Dr. Torres shares. “That includes providing compassion, comfort, and dignity in their final breaths.” After experiencing the peaceful impact of human hospice care for two close family members who passed at home, she felt called to offer the same gentle, humane experience for pets and their families. “Humane euthanasia is such a compassionate gift for those we love. Who wouldn’t want to pass peacefully at home, surrounded by the people they cherish?”Dr. Torres chose to partner with CodaPet to make in-home end-of-life care more accessible for local families. “I wanted families to have a user-friendly way to find the care they need during such a difficult time,” she says. “I feel truly blessed to be part of this gift—helping pets and their people share a peaceful goodbye.”Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Torres enjoys camping and hiking, playing board games, and spending time with her own lively menagerie of animals at home.Dr. Torres serves Savannah and surrounding Coastal Georgia communities, including Pooler, Richmond Hill, Hinesville, Brunswick, and nearby Lowcountry towns throughout Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, Glynn, and McIntosh counties.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Savannah. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

