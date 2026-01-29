Zuci Systems Partners with Catalincs to Accelerate Growth and Enhance Value

DALLAS , TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuci Systems , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced a strategic partnership with Catalincs Partners , a growth advisory firm, to provide increasing value as we grow each of our client relationships.Zuci Systems delivers digital and AI engineering services that help enterprises solve complex problems and drive meaningful transformation through technology. With deep expertise across digital and product engineering, AI and data engineering, and enterprise-grade quality engineering, Zuci enables organizations to modernize business-critical platforms, embed intelligence into core workflows, and build secure, resilient systems that deliver measurable impact at scale.As demand for AI-led digital engineering grows across enterprise markets worldwide, Zuci has partnered with Catalincs to support the next phase of its growth. Catalincs is a 360° transformation partner with deep, hands-on experience helping technology companies scale through periods of rapid market expansion. Led by practitioners who have built and run billion-dollar technology businesses, the Catalincs team works closely with the Zuci leadership to align its business, operating and financial models for sustained, profitable growth. Catalincs operates under its proprietary “Grow First, Pay Later” model, where success is directly tied to long-term value creation.“Our focus has always been on helping enterprises realize real business value from technology—at scale, in production”, said Vasudevan Swaminathan, CEO of Zuci Systems. “As the market moves from AI experimentation to AI execution, Catalincs brings deep practitioner experience and execution rigor that strengthens how we scale. Together, we are helping our clients navigate fundamental shifts in how technology is built, deployed, and governed, while accelerating Zuci’s journey toward sustainable, profitable growth.”“Zuci has built a powerful foundation in AI-led digital engineering and quality engineering, with clear relevance to how enterprises are transforming today,” said Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Partner at Catalincs. “What excites us is the opportunity to help scale this foundation globally—drawing on our decades of experience in partnering with technology companies at similar inflection points and helping them convert strong capabilities into outsized growth and value.”About Zuci SystemsZuci Systems is an AI-centric digital transformation partner on a mission to activate the future for enterprises through technology that delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in the US with a global presence, Zuci combines digital engineering, quality engineering, data, and AI transformation to help enterprises solve complex problems, modernize with confidence, and accelerate business outcomes through intelligent, adaptive systems.About Catalincs PartnersCatalincs Partners is a 360-degree transformation partner that helps technology companies reimagine their business, operating, and financial models to drive superior business value. Led by seasoned practitioners with decades of experience building and scaling billion-dollar technology businesses, Catalincs works closely with leadership teams to translate strategy into execution and sustainable growth. The firm operates on an outcome-based commercial model, linking its success to revenue growth, profitability, and valuation milestones.

