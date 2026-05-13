Zuci Systems and Lyzr Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI Adoption

CHENNAI, INDIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuci Systems , an AI-first digital engineering company, today announced a strategic Co-Delivery and Implementation Partnership with Lyzr, an enterprise-grade agent infrastructure platform purpose-built for regulated industries.The partnership brings together Zuci’s expertise across digital engineering, data and AI transformation, and quality engineering with Lyzr’s full-stack Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) platform - enabling enterprises to accelerate their journey from AI pilot to production and realise measurable business value.Through this collaboration, Zuci has integrated Lyzr's agent infrastructure into its Activate AI framework —our proprietary approach built to unlock business value at speed and scale. Lyzr's governed deployment model and pre-built agents across business domains and horizontal functions directly amplify that ambition, giving Zuci the platform to deliver specialized, contextual agentic AI to enterprises faster and with greater confidence.“Our focus has always been on helping enterprises realize real business value from technology - at scale, in production. As the market shifts from AI pilots to enterprise-grade implementation, this partnership gives our clients exactly what they need: a clear, governed path from first pilot to full deployment, built on the security and compliance standards, especially valuable to the BFSI and Healthcare sectors. With Lyzr’s infrastructure and Zuci’s Activate AI framework, we’re making that journey faster, safer, and more predictable.” - Vasudevan Swaminathan, Founder & CEO, Zuci Systems “We are at an inflection point where enterprises can no longer afford to treat AI as a side experiment. What excites me most about this partnership is how naturally our strengths align - Lyzr builds the intelligence, and Zuci makes it work inside real enterprises. Together, we’re removing every barrier that stands between an enterprise and meaningful, outcome-driven AI adoption.” - Sidharth Asokan, Chief Business Officer, Lyzr AI Together, Zuci Systems and Lyzr give enterprises a single, accountable path from AI ambition to AI outcomes - combining implementation depth, platform governance, and data sovereignty to make production-grade agentic AI a reality, not just a roadmap.About Zuci SystemsZuci Systems is an AI-centric digital transformation partner on a mission to activate the future for enterprises through technology that delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in the US with a global presence, Zuci combines digital engineering, quality engineering, data, and AI transformation to help enterprises solve complex problems, modernize with confidence, and accelerate business outcomes through intelligent, adaptive systems. www.zucisystems.com About LyzrLyzr is an enterprise-grade agent infrastructure platform designed to take AI agents safely from build to production, with governance embedded at its core. The platform delivers a full-stack Agent Development Lifecycle (ADLC) - encompassing agent building, comprehensive governance frameworks, large-scale simulation environments, robust runtime capabilities, and advanced observability — all unified on a single, cohesive platform. Lyzr is purpose-built for regulated industries including Financial Services and Healthcare, and is trusted by global enterprises such as NVIDIA, Accenture, Publicis Groupe, and KPMG.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.