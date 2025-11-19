Zuci Systems Named Major Contender in Everest Group Enterprise Quality Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Recognition highlights Zuci’s enterprise-grade QE capabilities across industries, strengthened by AI-powered validation and scalable engagement models.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zuci Systems, an AI-powered digital transformation and quality engineering company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Enterprise Quality Engineering (QE) Services PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.This recognition underscores Zuci’s expanding strength in delivering quality engineering transformation for enterprise clients across Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, and affirms its ability to scale QE across complex, highly regulated environments.“Enterprise quality engineering is fundamentally about partnership and trust,” said Vasudevan Swaminathan, Founder & CEO, Zuci Systems. “Our clients aren’t just looking for testing services; they need partners who understand their business end-to-end, who bring the engineering depth to fortify every layer of their systems, and who can embed quality throughout the lifecycle—not tack it on at the end. This recognition validates our approach to positioning enterprise QE as a strategic enabler of resilience, speed, and growth.”Zuci’s Enterprise QE practice is built around long-term partnerships and expertise in navigating heterogeneous enterprise landscapes that combine legacy systems, modern digital platforms, and stringent compliance mandates.“What distinguishes enterprise QE is the environment - you’re managing interconnected systems, handling high regulatory scrutiny, and collaborating with stakeholders across multiple business units,” said Sujatha Sugumaran, Director of Quality Engineering, Zuci Systems. “Our teams have validated mission-critical platforms at massive scale across banking, healthcare, and retail. We focus on elevating quality from being a control function to a growth driver, using engineering discipline and AI-driven validation.”Key aspects of Zuci's Enterprise QE capabilities include:● Complex Application Landscapes: Deep expertise in custom enterprise applications and COTS platforms across core banking, ERP systems, healthcare platforms, and retail commerce ecosystems.● QE for AI Systems: Comprehensive GenAI and ML validation capabilities spanning LLM testing, prompt harness validation, bias and drift detection, explainability audits, and governance frameworks for enterprise AI assurance.● AI embedded in QE: Leveraging AI to enhance quality engineering processes through proprietary accelerators—ZenCase for AI-powered test case generation, SmarTest for automated API validation using AI models, and ZenRelease for ML-based release stability prediction—delivering 40-60% reduction in QA effort.● Enterprise Partnerships and Certifications: Strategic partnership with Tricentis and a certified team ensuring enterprise-grade quality and compliance standards.● Global Enterprise Delivery: Established presence and proven expertise in North America, United Kingdom and Europe, serving customers seeking high-quality, AI-driven QE transformation.About Everest GroupEverest Group is a leading global research and advisory firm that helps business leaders make confident decisions on global services, technology, and sourcing strategies. Its PEAK MatrixAssessments offer comparative analyses and actionable insights to guide enterprises in selecting the right partners, solutions, and locations. Service providers also rely on the PEAK Matrixto benchmark and strengthen their market positioning. For more information, visit www.everestgrp.com About Zuci SystemsZuci Systems is an AI-centric digital transformation partner on a mission to activate the future for enterprises through technology that delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in the US with a global presence, Zuci combines digital engineering, quality engineering, data, and AI transformation to help enterprises solve complex problems, modernize with confidence, and accelerate business outcomes through intelligent, adaptive systems.

