Special Investigating Unit on alleged maladministration at Umzinyathi District Municipality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed Proclamation 305 of 2026 authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, improper or unlawful conduct, and to recover financial losses in the affairs of the uMzinyathi District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Proclamation 305 of 2026 empowers the SIU to probe matters relating to procurement and contracting by the municipality, including the supply, installation and maintenance of ground dual static tanks and fuel, as well as the lease and subsequent purchase of a generator for the Vants Drift Water Treatment Plant in Nquthu.

The investigation will determine whether these contracts and related payments were conducted in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective. The SIU will also probe any potential violations of applicable legislation, National Treasury guidelines, and the municipality’s own policies and procedures.

The probe covers allegations of serious maladministration; misconduct by officials or employees; illegal appropriation or spending of public funds or assets; irregular acts involving state property; intentional or negligent loss of public funds or damage to public property; relevant offences under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Act No. 12 of 2004); and any unlawful or improper conduct resulting in harm to the public interests.

The Proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 November 2020 and 23 January 2026. It also empowers the SIU to investigate any conduct before or after this period that is relevant or connected to the matters under investigation, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The SIU is also authorised to initiate civil proceedings in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigation and to recover financial losses suffered by the State, including funds paid for services not rendered.

