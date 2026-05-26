Premier Mabuyane leads high-level delegation to Italy and Greece to advance oceans economy, trade and investment partnerships, 25 May to 3 Jun

Eastern Cape Premier Mabuyane to lead high-level delegation to Italy and Greece to advance oceans economy, trade and investment partnerships

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, will lead a high-level government and business delegation on an official working visit to Italy and Greece from 24 May to 05 June 2026. The visit forms part of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government’s strategic international relations and economic diplomacy programme aimed at positioning the province as a competitive investment, maritime, tourism and trade destination within the global economy.

The delegation will participate in a series of high-level government engagements, business roundtables, maritime industry meetings and investment networking platforms in Rome, Sicily, Naples, Malta and Athens. A key highlight of the visit will be participation in the internationally renowned Posidonia 2026, one of the world’s leading maritime and shipping exhibitions.

The programme seeks to strengthen bilateral cooperation and unlock opportunities in the following sectors:

• Oceans economy and maritime industries

• Port infrastructure and logistics

• Shipbuilding and repair

• Aquaculture and fisheries

• Tourism and hospitality

• Renewable energy

• Skills development and maritime education

• Trade and investment partnerships

Premier Mabuyane said the visit is aligned with the province’s broader economic growth and industrialisation agenda. “The Eastern Cape is strategically positioned to become a leading maritime and investment hub on the African continent. Through these engagements, we aim to forge meaningful partnerships that will contribute towards economic growth, job creation, skills transfer and investment attraction for our province,” said Premier Mabuyane.

During the Italy leg of the programme, the delegation will engage with regional governments, port authorities, maritime training institutions and industry leaders in Lazio, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Reggio Emilia and Naples. Discussions will include possible cooperation agreements focused on maritime training, port development, tourism, aquaculture, manufacturing and innovation.

In Greece, the delegation will participate in the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition and engage with key stakeholders in the global maritime sector, including government leaders, shipping associations, maritime investors and training institutions.

The delegation will also showcase the Eastern Cape’s ocean economy opportunities and investment potential to international stakeholders. The visit includes representatives from the Office of the Premier, the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Coega SEZ, East London IDZ, Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, ECSECC, Nelson Mandela University-linked maritime institutions, and members of the provincial business sector.

The provincial government believes the mission will contribute significantly towards expanding the Eastern Cape’s global economic footprint and building strategic international partnerships that support inclusive economic development.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko will be sworn in as the Acting Premier during this period to ensure continuity in governance.

Enquiries:

Provincial Communication Services – Eastern Cape: Khuselwa Rantjie Chief Director: Provincial Communication Services / Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

Email: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

Enquiries: Sonwabo Mbananga Director: Media Liaison Officer / Spokesperson to the Premier

Cell: 082 045 3963

Email: sonwabo.mbananga@ecotp.gov.za

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