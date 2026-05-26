National Youth Development Agency launches “Phanda Thursday” – A national weekly youth access and opportunity initiative, 28 May

The National Youth Development Agency will launch Phanda Thursday on 28 May 2026 in Embalenhle, Secunda, Mpumalanga. The launch will be led by the Executive Chairperson of the NYDA Board, Dr. Sunshine Myende.

Phanda Thursday is a national weekly outreach initiative designed to take youth development services, economic opportunities, and government support directly into communities. It responds to the ongoing challenges of youth unemployment and fragmented service delivery across South Africa.

Through weekly activations at NYDA branches nationwide, young people will access the following:

Career guidance and CV support

Entrepreneurship and business development services

Funding and skills development opportunities

On-site government services and application support

The initiative unites government departments, entities, municipalities, Sector Education and Training Authorities, development finance institutions, private sector partners, and community stakeholders on a single, accessible platform.

The launch event will also feature exhibitions by key government departments and entities, including the Office of the Premier, the National Youth Development Agency, the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, the Department of Labour, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency, the Department of Health, the Mpumalanga Economic Growth Agency, Statistics South Africa and the South African Police 7 Naivasha Road | Sunninghill | 2157 P O Box 982 | Halfway House | Midrand | Johannesburg | Gauteng | South Africa | 1683 Tel: +27 87 158 6345 / +27 87 158 5738 | Fax: +27 86 539 6926 | e-mail: info@nyda.gov.za | www.nyda.gov.za

Service, among others. These exhibitions will provide attendees with direct access to information, services, and resources across a range of critical areas affecting young people and communities.

Media are invited as follows:

Event details

Date: Thursday, 28 May 2026 Time: 09h00 – 16h00

Venue: EMbalenhle, Secunda, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Mpumalanga Province

Media RSVP

Media houses are invited to confirm their attendance by sending an email to Phelokazi Nocanda at phelokazi.nocanda@nyda.gov.za or Ms Phumla Mokoena – Setwaba on 060 998 8781 MokoenaPI@mpg.gov.za by close of business on Tuesday, 26 May 2026.

For Media Enquiries:

MediaEnquiries@NYDA.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates