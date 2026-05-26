Ministers Aaron Motsoaledi and Enoch Godongwana conduct site-visit to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, 26 May

The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana will conduct a site-visit to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to assess the progress made regarding the repairs of the fire-damaged section of the health facility and the impact on the healthcare service delivery.

This follows the Public Protector's investigation report findings into delays repairing the affected section of the hospital after the April 2021 fire, which found systemic failures, maladministration and budget underspending that caused and prolonged the repairs.

The two Ministers will meet numerous stakeholders including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Provincial MECs responsible for Infrastructure and Health at the facility to discuss the way forward to address all issues raised in the report as part of efforts to improve access to essential healthcare at the facility.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 26 May 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, No 17 Jubilee Road or 7 York Road, Parktown, Johannesburg,

For more information and media enquiries: Mr Foster Mohale (Department of Health Spokesperson)

Cell: 072 432 3792

Email: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga (Health Ministry Spokesperson)

Cell: 082 353 9859

Email: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Tabby Tsengiwe (Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister, Ministry of Finance)

Cell: 082 885 6066

Email: Tabby.Tsengiwe@treasury.gov.za

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