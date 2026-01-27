AgilePoint Debuts Agentic Operations Control Tower To Orchestrate Cross-Functional Workflows Across The Enterprise

AgilePoint launched the Agentic Operations Control Tower, enabling governed AI orchestration across systems and teams for measurable business outcomes.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AgilePoint announced the Agentic Operations Control Tower, a new capability in AgilePoint NX that coordinates multiple AI agents, business systems, and human approvals to drive closed-loop outcomes across finance, IT, supply chain, HR, and customer operations. Built on AgilePoint’s composable, model-driven architecture, the Control Tower unifies discovery, orchestration, governance, and measurement, enabling enterprises to move from one-off AI use cases to durable, cross-functional value at scale.“Enterprises are asking for outcomes, not demos,” said the AgilePoint team during the launch webinar. “Our Control Tower lets you design once and run anywhere — with guardrails, lineage, and plug-and-play agents tied to business KPIs.”What’s newAgent-to-Outcome Orchestration: Coordinate multi-agent workflows (planning, tool use, retrieval, summarisation) with deterministic steps, SLAs, and human-in-the-loop gates to deliver verifiable results (e.g., dispute resolution, credit memo issuance, supplier onboarding).Bring-Your-Own Model & Tools: Swap in enterprise LLMs or API tools (ERP, ITSM, CRM, data clouds) without refactoring your process models; support for SAP, ServiceNow, and other systems is available through pluggable connectors.Compliance-By-Design: Embed policies, segregation of duties, and approval checkpoints directly into agentic flows; capture lineage, evidence, and metrics for audit and continuous improvement.From Green-field to Brown-field: Layer agentic steps over existing processes to eliminate swivel-chair work and close data gaps between legacy platforms and modern apps.Outcome Analytics: Track cycle time, exception rates, cost-to-serve, and ROI across agentic scenarios with built-in dashboards.Why it matters nowAnalysts and industry leaders project rapid enterprise adoption of agentic capabilities over the next few years, alongside heightened expectations for governance and measurable ROI. Gartner forecasts that a significant share of enterprise software will embed agentic AI within this decade, while also warning about high project-failure risk without strong data, integration, and controls. These realities make an orchestrated, governed approach essential. TechRadar At the same time, external research underscores the economic potential of AI — measured in trillions — when organisations shift from isolated pilots to scaled, integrated programs. The Agentic Operations Control Tower addresses both sides of the equation: speed to value and safeguards for scale.Early enterprise patternsIn customer design sessions and pilot programs, AgilePoint has seen momentum across several repeatable patterns:Finance: Closed-loop dispute handling that gathers evidence, drafts communications, and triggers ERP actions to issue a credit memo with audit artefacts attached.IT Ops: Major incident “war-room” automation that enriches tickets, coordinates responders, and posts executive summaries into collaboration hubs.Supply Chain: Supplier onboarding that validates documents, checks risk sources, and routes exceptions with built-in policy gates.How it worksThe Control Tower sits above systems of record and engagement. Teams model the business outcome and map each step to either an AI agent, a system action, or a human review. Reusable blocks (prompts, tools, policies, connectors) accelerate solution assembly; runtime governance enforces identity, scope, and escalation rules; observability captures lineage and metrics for each run.AvailabilityThe Agentic Operations Control Tower is available to AgilePoint NX customers beginning this quarter, with reference blueprints for finance, IT, and customer operations. Existing NX workflows can be extended with agentic steps without re-platforming.About AgilePointAgilePoint is a leader in composable, model-driven automation. AgilePoint NX helps global organisations design, govern, and scale cross-functional processes that span people, systems, and AI — delivering measurable outcomes with enterprise-grade security and compliance.Media Contactpress@agilepoint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.