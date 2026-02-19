Kind Oasis Unveils Blazed Orange and Mellow Melon 50 mg THC Seltzers, Expanding Its Line of THC-Infused Sparkling Drinks

Kind Oasis introduces Blazed Orange and Mellow Melon 50 mg four-packs, raising the bar for THC-infused drinks with nano-emulsified, hemp-derived formulations.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kind Oasis announces the launch of two bold new entries in its beverage portfolio: the “ Blazed Orange 50 mg ” and “ Mellow Melon 50 mg ” four-packs. These extensions reinforce Kind Oasis’s leadership in crafting high-quality THC Seltzers and offer refreshed options for consumers seeking dosage clarity, accessible flavors and real alternatives to traditional cocktails, delivered via its signature THC-infused drinks line.Both new SKUs bring 50 mg of hemp-derived delta-9 THC per can, leveraging nano-emulsion technology for faster onset and a consistent experience. The Blazed Orange flavor delivers a citrus-forward tangerine profile, while Mellow Melon blends watermelon, lime and a dash of salt for a laid-back twist. These products sit within Kind Oasis’s online “ THC Drinks ” collection that emphasizes sparkling seltzers, concentrated drinks and syrups, all engineered for ease of dosing and enjoyment.The new launches reflect three core priorities:1. Precision & consistency – Each can bears clear labeling and is backed by lab-testing, aligning with expectations for reliability in functional beverage formats.2. Flavor-forward portfolio design – The Blazed Orange and Mellow Melon profiles show how flavor innovation complements cannabinoid delivery, enabling social occasions without alcohol.3. Flexible consumption-style occasions – Positioned for both relaxed evenings and social settings, these drinks enable the mood to shift without relying on traditional liquor-based drinks.Kind Oasis notes its seltzer line is built using small-batch processes, lab-tested nano-emulsified delta-9 THC, and low-calorie formats to help consumers “sip freely without the guilt.”These latest releases join a broader drink portfolio that includes syrups and shooters, enabling consumers to explore multiple formats of cannabinoid-infused refreshment. The inclusion of a delta-9 THC syrup option underscores the brand’s commitment to delivering flexible usage models across its beverage stack.Availability is immediate via the Kind Oasis online storefront and select retail partners. Orders are restricted to individuals 21+ and are subject to state regulatory compliance. As with all hemp-derived products, availability may vary by jurisdiction.About Kind OasisKind Oasis is a Wisconsin-based company specializing in hemp-derived cannabinoid beverages and related products. With an emphasis on responsible innovation, transparent testing and modern consumption formats, Kind Oasis seeks to deliver refined alternatives to traditional alcohol-centric occasions.Forward-looking noteThese product launches signal Kind Oasis’s readiness to scale its beverage offerings and expand reach in states where hemp-derived delta-9 THC drinks are legal. As the consumer preference wave shifts toward mindful, functional formats, the brand is positioned to meet demand for high-quality THC-infused drinks with strong branding, flavor craftsmanship and regulatory care.Legal/Regulatory Notice: These products contain hemp-derived delta-9 THC and are only for use by adults age 21 and over in jurisdictions where such use is permitted. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or possible complications before using any product.

