Solving Scooter Transport Challenges with Baxley’s Adapter Bracket from Schnitz Racing Performance Experts

Schnitz Racing highlights the Baxley scooter adapter bracket, offering a secure, race-tested solution for transporting scooters safely.

DECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schnitz Racing is now offering the Baxley scooter adapter bracket , a practical solution for riders and shops who transport scooters using Baxley wheel chocks.Scooters don’t always sit correctly in standard motorcycle chocks. Smaller front wheels and lighter weight can make them shift or require extra straps just to stay centered. The Baxley scooter adapter bracket solves that by helping the front wheel seat properly in the chock.The result is a more stable, predictable setup during loading and tie-down. With the adapter installed, the scooter sits more naturally upright, making it easier to secure and reducing unnecessary movement in transit.For shops, race teams, and mixed-bike households, the bracket allows the use of existing Baxley chocks for both full-size motorcycles and scooters. No need for a separate setup.Riders also use wheel chocks for garage storage and light maintenance. The adapter helps scooters sit firmly in place, freeing up space and simplifying everyday use in the shop.Backed by decades of drag racing experience, Schnitz Racing continues to supply performance parts and practical equipment for riders who want gear that works.The Baxley scooter adapter bracket is available now at Schnitz Racing.About Schnitz RacingSchnitz Racing began in 1980, when Dave Schnitz started building parts in a small 20×30 garage in Decatur, Indiana. What started as a passion for motorcycles and drag racing grew into a family-owned company serving riders in more than 70 countries. Today, Schnitz Racing offers over 10,000 motorcycle performance parts and provides technical support from a team that rides and races.

