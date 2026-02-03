Pre-Orders Open January 30 for 'Godzilla' Bust from GODZILLA MINUS ONE

Front Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Godzilla" Bust from GODZILLA MINUS ONE. Pre-orders began January 30, 2025 (JST), with release set for September 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the film "Godzilla Minus One," released as the 70th anniversary title of the Godzilla series, Prime 1 Studio presents a life-size bust.Based on the sculpt and paintwork developed for the 2024 full-body statue UDMGMO-01, this bust version reinterprets the same Godzilla design in a format focused on scale and presence. The bust measures approximately 87cm in height and 91cm in depth. Godzilla is depicted advancing forward as it parts the sea, with water effects sculpted around the waist to suggest movement beneath the surface. By omitting surrounding elements such as buildings or human figures, the composition places visual emphasis on the mass and form of Godzilla itself.The sculpt features detailed surface textures across the head, torso, and arms. The eyes are finished with translucent parts to create a reflective appearance, while the body is painted in dark tones that suggest prolonged submersion in the ocean. Clear parts are used for the open jaws and dorsal fins, both of which are equipped with LED units. When illuminated, these areas emit a blue-white light representing the moment prior to the release of Godzilla’s heat ray.The Bonus Version includes a miniature statue derived from the earlier full-body release. This smaller piece reproduces the original sculpt in a compact format and is included as an additional display item.Product Name:Life Size Bust GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla (2023) Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1699Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: September 2027Scale: Life-SizeH: 87cm W: 68cm D: 91cmH: 18cm W: 21cm D: 19cm (Miniature Statue)Weight: 47.7KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・LED Light-Up Features (Mouth, Dorsal Fin)・Godzilla Miniature Statue [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.For more details, visit our online store

Life Size Bust GODZILLA MINUS ONE (Film) Godzilla (2023) Product PV

