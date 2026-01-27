AHA urges HRSA to stop Eli Lilly’s 340B claims-data submission policy from going into effect 

The AHA Jan. 26 urged the Health Resources and Services Administration to take immediate action to stop a new Eli Lilly and Company policy from taking effect on Feb. 1, including by “assessing civil monetary penalties for intentionally overcharging 340B hospitals.”



On Jan. 15, Lilly issued a notice to all 340B covered entities that the company was updating its data requirements for its 340B distribution program. The policy would require 340B covered entities to submit claims data for all dispensations of all Lilly drugs, regardless of setting.



“All told, Lilly’s draconian new policy is a case of ‘déjà vu all over again,’” the AHA wrote. “Once more, we have a drug company taking unilateral action against 340B hospitals based on flawed legal and policy reasoning, testing the limits of the law and challenging HRSA’s authority over the 340B Program. Much like its 2021 contract pharmacy restrictions and its 2024 unilateral rebate policy, Lilly seeks to boost its bottom line at the expense of 340B hospitals and the vulnerable patients they serve.”