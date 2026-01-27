SPAAT Selected for NFL Inspire Change Programming and Activates Athletes CODE Event Surrounding Super Bowl LX

Amid Super Bowl LX Activity, Student-Athlete Organization Ensures Students Benefit

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SPAAT (Student Program for Academic and Athletic Transitioning), a student-athlete organization focused on expanding access to education and exposure beyond the playing field, announced student activities taking place across the San Francisco Bay Area surrounding Super Bowl LX, including participation in the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative and the activation of its signature Athletes CODE programming.Inspire Change is the NFL’s social justice initiative, aimed at reducing barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color. Surrounding Super Bowl LX, the NFL selected SPAAT students to participate in Inspire Change programming with a focus on STEM education.The selection places SPAAT among a limited group of organizations included in Inspire Change programming during one of the most visible moments in sports, reinforcing the organization’s long-standing work ensuring student-athletes are included in opportunities tied to major cultural and professional platforms.Athletes CODE Programming Surrounding Super Bowl LX: February 3, 2026In parallel with the NFL Inspire Change activities, SPAAT will activate Athletes CODE, its signature student-athlete development platform that exposes students to real-world experiences and professional networks.The Athletes CODE workshops will be held at Oakland Tech High School, engaging students in sessions that introduce academic preparation, college access, financial literacy, technology, professional development, personal branding, and more.These workshops are made possible by partnerships with the Hidden Genius Project, San Francisco 49ers, the Carolina Panthers, TEAM, and Adobe.SPAAT will conclude its workshops with the Super Bowl Edition: SPAAT Sports Panel taking place at Oakland Tech High School Student Center. The panel will feature both current and legendary professional athletes alongside collegiate leaders, professional development experts, and corporate executives, discussing The New Athlete Economy: NIL, Athlete Entrepreneurship, and the Evolving Role of Athletes and Parents from High School and Beyond.There is limited seating for the sports panel. Register here: Event link “Super Bowl LX brings global attention to the Bay Area, and it’s important that student-athletes are not left on the sidelines of opportunity,” said Harold Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of SPAAT. “Being selected by the NFL to participate in Inspire Change while activating Athletes CODE allows us to introduce students to new possibilities, experiences, and networks that can shape their futures well beyond this moment. We invite partners, donors, and supporters who see the value in expanding access and exposure for young people to connect with us as this work continues to grow.”Those interested in learning more can visit https://spaat.org/ to explore current and future programs and sign up for updates. To donate to SPAAT’s mission, visit https://spaat.org/invest/ . For media and sponsorship Inquiries, please call 510-484-7022 for immediate contact.###ABOUT SPAATThe Student Program for Academic and Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) provides young athletes with academic support, career guidance, and leadership development, preparing them for success in sports and beyond.SPAAT is celebrating 22 years! The organization has achieved a 100% high school graduation rate, a testament to its comprehensive support system and vision that every student-athlete transitions from their secondary education to the world of college, careers and adulthood. For more information, please visit https://spaat.org/

