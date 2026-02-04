SPAAT Student-Athlete Selected to Participate in Super Bowl LX Coin Toss

SPAAT logo

Dominic’s selection reflects what SPAAT is proud of: his discipline, leadership, and the intentional work our students put in every day, both academically and athletically.” — Harold Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of SPAAT

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an announcement by the National Football League (NFL), SPAAT (Student Program for Academic and Athletic Transitioning) acknowledges that Dominic Davis, a student-athlete from McClymonds High School in Oakland, California has been selected to participate in the official coin toss at Super Bowl LX.Dominic is among three student-athletes selected to participate during one of the most visible moments in sports. He will represent SPAAT, based in the Oakland Bay Area, alongside two nationally recognized youth-serving organizations.Video: Watch SPAAT surprise Dominic Davis with Super Bowl LX Coin Toss news: video link “This is an incredible honor for Dominic and for the city of Oakland,” said Harold Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of SPAAT. “Dominic’s selection reflects what SPAAT is proud of: his discipline, leadership, and the intentional work our students put in every day, both academically and athletically.”Dominic’s selection aligns with SPAAT’s Super Bowl week invitation to the NFL Inspire Change programming and its Athletes CODE workshops at Oakland Technical High School, exposing student-athletes to STEM education, college access, and leadership development.###ABOUT DOMINIC DAVISDominic Davis is a student-athlete at McClymonds High School in Oakland, California, Class of 2026, where he maintains a 3.7 GPA and ranks 6th in his graduating class. A versatile football player, Dominic recorded 1,850 total yards and 37 total touchdowns during the 2025 season while contributing across offense, defense, and special teams. Beyond athletics, he is active in Oakland-based community service initiatives and represents SPAAT’s commitment to preparing student-athletes for success on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.ABOUT SPAATThe Student Program for Academic and Athletic Transitioning (SPAAT) provides young athletes with academic support, career guidance, and leadership development, preparing them for success in sports and beyond.SPAAT is celebrating 22 years! The organization has achieved a 100% high school graduation rate, a testament to its comprehensive support system and vision that every student-athlete transitions from their secondary education to the world of college, careers and adulthood. For more information, please visit https://spaat.org/

Watch SPAAT surprise Dominic Davis with Super Bowl LX Coin Toss news

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.