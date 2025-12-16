BCGA Foundation and Global Leader Axon Launch Scholarship and Mentorship Program for Future Public Safety Innovators

BCGA Foundation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BCGA Foundation (BCGAF), a nonprofit advancing education and access in gaming and technology, announces the Spring season expansion of its support for college students pursuing careers in technology. In partnership with Axon — the global leader in public safety technology — the Foundation is launching the Axon Scholarship & Mentorship Program, a new opportunity that provides academic and professional support for students interested in technology and public safety. The program will award $50,000 in scholarships to engineering students at Georgia Institute of Technology and to students enrolled in the Atlanta University Center (AUCC) Dual Degree Engineering Program, which includes Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Spelman College.Alongside the scholarships, the partnership will introduce a Spring 2026 Mentorship Program, connecting students with Axon professionals who are shaping the future of public safety and innovation. The initiative aims to equip students with hands-on insights, mentorship, and exposure to career paths that unite technology, creativity, and purpose.“At BCGA Foundation, we are committed to expanding access to technology and educational opportunities for students who are often overlooked," says Keshia Walker, Founder of BCGAF. "Partnering with Axon allows us to extend that mission into public safety technology, providing students with mentorship, scholarships, and hands-on experiences that prepare them for careers in this rapidly evolving field.”“At Axon, we’re obsessed with the absolute best talent, and talent empowered with opportunity becomes the force that changes lives and shapes the future of technology,” said Yemi Akisanya, Vice President of Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & People Experience at Axon. “Partnering with the BCGA Foundation allows us to invest in the next generation of innovators who will shape the future of public safety technology.”APPLICATION DEADLINE:Saturday, January 31, 2026Applicants must be enrolled as an undergraduate in an engineering or computer science major, demonstrate a strong interest in technology, innovation, and public safety, and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.For more information, visit bcgausa.org/scholarship ###ABOUT BCGA FOUNDATION:The BCGA Foundation is a 501c3 organization founded in 2020 to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming, esports and technology industries to deserving students in digital deserts. The Foundation offers a comprehensive range of programs, including virtual and on-campus curricula, intercollegiate video gaming competitions, internships, post-graduation job opportunities, leadership training, professional development and networking events, scholarships, and mentorships. BCGA Foundation has also provided hardware, software, electronics, and accessories to build and maintain successful esports gaming labs at 19 HBCU member Institutions across 10 states.Trailblazer Keshia Walker launched BCGA Foundation in May of 2020 after more than 20 years of running a successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firm. She made history being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming and esports. Today, BCGA Foundation has established gaming labs in 19 HBCUs nationwide, supported by ongoing virtual and on-campus curricula, intercollegiate video gaming competitions, internships, and post-graduation career opportunities.For more information about BCGA Foundation and its mission, please visit https://bcgausa.org/ ABOUT AXON:Axon (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, Axon began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

