From Backup Complexity to Operational Confidence: A Zero Access Backup Webinar

Executive webinar hosted by Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron focused on modernizing backup through zero access architecture and operational confidence. Jeskell excels in turning IT investments into long-term savings by reducing complexity, providing agility, and ensuring mission-focused adaptability. Cobalt Iron, a global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection and cyber resilience, partners with Jeskell Systems to bring AI-driven Backup as a Service to Federal agencies.

Join Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron for an executive-led discussion on zero access backup, automation, and cyber resilience for modern IT environments.

Operational confidence comes from knowing your backup environment is secure, automated, and resilient without constant manual oversight or added complexity.” — Clary Davis, EVP and COO, Jeskell Systems

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron will host a live executive webinar on March 3 focused on helping federal and commercial organizations reduce backup complexity while strengthening cyber resilience and operational confidence.The webinar, From Backup Complexity to Operational Confidence, will explore how traditional backup environments have become increasingly vulnerable due to excessive human access, operational sprawl, and manual processes that introduce risk. As cyber threats continue to target backup systems as a primary attack vector, organizations are being forced to rethink how backup infrastructure is designed, secured, and operated.Led by Richard R. Spurlock, CEO and Founder of Cobalt Iron, and Clary Davis, EVP and COO of Jeskell Systems, the session will provide an executive-level discussion on modernizing backup through zero access architecture, automation, and AI-driven resilience.The discussion will focus on how eliminating human access to backup infrastructure can significantly reduce insider risk and privilege escalation, while automation removes the operational burden that often overwhelms IT teams. Attendees will gain insight into how zero access backup models help organizations achieve stronger cyber protection, faster recovery, and improved audit readiness without disrupting existing infrastructure.Key topics covered during the webinar include limiting privilege escalation and insider risk, modernizing backup defenses without introducing operational disruption, and using automation and analytics to reduce manual oversight while improving reliability. The session will also address how modern backup platforms align with federal and industry compliance frameworks, including NIST-based security controls and regulatory requirements.“Backup environments are often one of the most exposed and least governed areas of the enterprise,” said Richard R. Spurlock, CEO and Founder of Cobalt Iron. “Organizations need to move away from human-dependent backup operations and toward systems that are designed to operate securely, autonomously, and continuously.”Clary Davis, EVP and COO of Jeskell Systems, added that organizations are under increasing pressure to protect sensitive data while managing ongoing staffing and skills shortages. “Operational confidence comes from knowing your backup environment is secure, compliant, and resilient without requiring constant hands-on management. This webinar is about showing what that looks like in practice.”The webinar is designed for IT, security, and operations leaders across federal agencies and commercial enterprises who are responsible for protecting mission-critical and sensitive data. The session will be especially relevant for organizations seeking to reduce risk, simplify backup operations, and modernize data protection strategies without replacing existing infrastructure investments.To maintain a focused and relevant discussion, all registrants will be reviewed and approved prior to the event. Approved attendees will receive confirmation and access details ahead of the webinar.About Jeskell SystemsWith more than 35 years of experience, Jeskell Systems empowers federal and commercial organizations with secure, scalable data lifecycle management and high-performance infrastructure solutions. As a trusted technology partner, Jeskell specializes in helping organizations modernize storage, strengthen cyber resilience, and optimize IT environments to support mission-critical workloads and long-term growth.About Cobalt IronCobalt Iron delivers zero access, SaaS-based backup and cyber resilience solutions designed to eliminate human risk and simplify enterprise data protection. Built and operated in the United States, Cobalt Iron’s Compass platform integrates automation, analytics, and security to help organizations protect, detect, and recover data with confidence.

