Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron Host Federal Webinar on Zero Access Backup and AI-Driven Resilience

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron today announced an upcoming technical webinar focused on Zero Access backup architecture and AI-driven automation for federal IT environments. The session will take place on January 22 and is designed to provide federal technical teams with a deeper understanding of how modern backup platforms are evolving to support cyber resilience, recovery confidence, and operational efficiency.As ransomware attacks, credential compromise, and insider threats continue to impact government organizations, federal agencies are reassessing how backup data is protected. While Zero Trust principles have strengthened access controls across networks and applications, many backup environments still rely on administrative access and manual oversight. These access paths can introduce risk at the moment when backup data is most critical.The upcoming webinar will explore how Zero Access backup architectures extend Zero Trust concepts by eliminating human access to backup data entirely. In a Zero Access model, backup data is isolated from administrators, operators, and service providers, reducing the risk of malicious or accidental modification and improving recovery outcomes during cyber incidents.Jeskell Systems and Cobalt Iron will examine how analytics-driven automation plays a central role in enforcing Zero Access. Rather than relying on manual configuration and oversight, modern backup platforms use automation to manage scheduling, policy enforcement, monitoring, and system health continuously. This approach reduces operational burden while improving consistency and reliability across complex hybrid environments.The session will also address why federal IT teams are increasingly focused on recovery readiness rather than backup completion alone. Agencies are being asked not only to protect data, but to demonstrate that it can be recovered intact, quickly, and predictably under adverse conditions. Zero Access architectures, combined with automated operations and service-based delivery models, are emerging as a way to meet these expectations while maintaining predictable costs.This technical webinar is intended for federal IT professionals, including backup and recovery engineers, storage and infrastructure architects, cybersecurity engineers, and technical leaders responsible for evaluating backup modernization strategies. While the discussion will provide architectural insight, it will remain grounded in practical considerations relevant to real-world federal environments.The webinar will be led by Richard Spurlock, Chief Executive Officer at Cobalt Iron, and Clary Davis, Executive Vice President of Sales at Jeskell Systems. Together, they will connect backup architecture decisions to operational outcomes and resilience objectives facing federal organizations today.Technical Webinar: Zero Access Backup and AI-Driven Resilience for federal ITJanuary 22, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM EasternRegistration for the webinar is now open. Federal IT professionals interested in learning more about Zero Access backup architecture and AI-driven automation are encouraged to attend. Register today!

