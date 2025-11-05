Jeskell Systems & Cobalt Iron Unveil 1st AI & Analytics-Driven Backup as a Service for Federal Agencies
AI and analytics power a new era of Federal data protection through Jeskell Systems’ and Cobalt Iron’s secure Backup as a Service offering.
Jeskell excels in turningJeskell Systems provides secure, scalable, and resilient IT infrastructure solutions for Federal and commercial clients.
Secure, AI-powered Backup as a Service brings automation, analytics, and resilience to Federal data protection, ensuring mission-critical continuity.
At the core of the managed service is Cobalt Iron Compass®, an enterprise-proven solution deployed across 47 countries and some of the world’s most demanding environments. Trusted by organizations in financial services, banking, insurance, and healthcare, Compass is built with compliance in mind—supporting frameworks such as GDPR, FIPS, and HIPAA, making it an ideal fit for the rigorous requirements of Federal agencies.
Compass delivers AI- and analytics-driven automation, proactively managing updates, security, reporting, and ransomware detection to reduce the need for manual intervention. Its secure, US-hosted operations ensure full data sovereignty, with all code, hardware, and hosting based in Richardson, Texas. Through enterprise-scale simplicity, agencies benefit from a single pane of glass that provides instant multi-tenancy and centralized policy management across the enterprise. And with predictable, centralized billing, Federal customers gain streamlined procurement and ongoing cost control from a single trusted provider.
With deployments across global enterprises and hundreds of sites completed in record time, Compass has proven its ability to scale quickly and deliver immediate operational value, now tailored for the specific needs of Federal agencies.
“Federal agencies face the dual challenge of rising cyber threats and constrained resources,” said Clary Davis, EVP & COO of Jeskell Systems. “With this new AI-driven BaaS offering, agencies can achieve operational efficiency, cyber resiliency, and simplified management, without the burden of maintaining multiple administrators or complex scheduling. Jeskell’s 35 years of federal expertise and deep IBM partnership uniquely position us to deliver this first-of-its-kind capability.”
“Cobalt Iron Compass was designed to transform enterprise backup with automation, intelligence, and security,” said Richard Spurlock, CEO and Founder of Cobalt Iron. “This new partnership with Jeskell Systems extends those benefits to the federal government, bringing a truly modern approach to backup and recovery that is secure, scalable, and purpose-built for US agencies.”
Jeskell Systems holds top secret security facilities clearances, 35 years of experience supporting federal agencies, and long-standing IBM Platinum Business Partner status. Together with Cobalt Iron, Jeskell is enabling federal agencies to strengthen resilience, reduce complexity, and protect mission-critical data with the first AI-driven private government cloud for backup.
About Jeskell Systems
Jeskell Systems empowers federal and commercial clients with scalable data lifecycle management, secure governance, and high-performance storage solutions. As an IBM Platinum Business Partner with 35 years of expertise, Jeskell delivers resilient, cost-effective IT infrastructures that reduce risk and ensure data integrity. Trusted by federal agencies nationwide, Jeskell specializes in cyber resilience, storage modernization, and streamlined automation. https://jeskell.com/
About Cobalt Iron
Cobalt Iron is a global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection and cyber resilience. Founded in 2013, the company pioneered analytics-driven automation to help organizations transform legacy backup environments into secure, cloud-optimized solutions. The Compass platform delivers modern, scalable protection for data across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud architectures. Compass enables enterprise customers to fortify their data security, streamline compliance, and eliminate inefficiencies associated with traditional backup. Trusted by companies in more than 47 countries, Compass redefines data protection with simplicity, cybersecurity, and unmatched reliability.
