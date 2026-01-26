West Virginia Invests In Site Readiness

With the recent creation of the YesWV Ready Sites Program, West Virginia joins the ranks of other states around the country that recognize the impact site readiness plays in winning economic development projects.

The program, administered by the West Virginia Department of Commerce, Division of Economic Development (WVDED), isn’t just a marketing slogan; it’s a data-driven engine designed to identify and mitigate critical gaps to transform raw land into ready sites.

Inside the YesWV Ready Sites Program:

A Low Bar for Entry: The program is accessible to all counties and regions in the state, requiring only five contiguous developable acres designated for industrial use.

Critical Education: Site readiness is a team sport. Economic development organizations are trained on why building key relationships with their site owners, utility providers, and community partners is crucial in economic development, allowing them to assemble and respond quickly to opportunities.

Expert Audit: The state has partnered with an independent third-party firm to conduct in-depth gap analyses that bring utility partners, economic developers and site owners, along with their data, to the table for conversations around capacities, costs, and timelines.

Micro-Grants with Macro Impact: The WVDED can provide micro-grants to help local authorities cure site deficiencies. January 2026, Governor Patrick Morrisey awarded $2.1 million in grants to 28 sites across the state to fund critical engineering and due diligence studies. To date the program has awarded $2,850,000 in grants.

The Road Ahead

By identifying sites and the barriers that exist to make them ready for economic development projects, West Virginia is working to change a long-standing narrative. Thanks to the YesWV Ready Sites Program, West Virginia is officially off the sidelines and on the playing field.