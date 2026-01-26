AHA comments on 2027 Medicare Advantage, Part D policy proposals 

The AHA Jan. 26 expressed support and provided its perspective on certain provisions within the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ proposed rule for policies governing the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs for contract year 2027. The AHA commented on several proposals within the rule, including revisions to the special enrollment period for provider terminations, medical loss ratio and network adequacy reporting processes and data collections, the MA quality rating system (Star Ratings), reductions to regulatory burden and other matters related to the future of the MA program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.