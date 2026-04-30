AHRQ seeks nominees to serve on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality has issued a request for nominations for candidates to serve on the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. While all nominees will be considered, AHRQ said it encourages nominations of physician specialists in anesthesiology/pain management, cardiology, endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, preventive medicine and radiology, as well as experts in health economics. The agency said it will also consider applications from physicians in specialties including but not limited to surgery, laboratory medicine/molecular pathology and clinical genetics. AHRQ is also seeking wide geographic representation and experience in diverse settings, including individuals with expertise in rural medicine. Nominations must be received by AHRQ electronically by May 23 to be considered for appointment beginning in June.

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