Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,565 in the last 365 days.

AHRQ seeks nominees to serve on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality has issued a request for nominations for candidates to serve on the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force. While all nominees will be considered, AHRQ said it encourages nominations of physician specialists in anesthesiology/pain management, cardiology, endocrinology, family medicine, gastroenterology, hematology/oncology, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, preventive medicine and radiology, as well as experts in health economics. The agency said it will also consider applications from physicians in specialties including but not limited to surgery, laboratory medicine/molecular pathology and clinical genetics. AHRQ is also seeking wide geographic representation and experience in diverse settings, including individuals with expertise in rural medicine. Nominations must be received by AHRQ electronically by May 23 to be considered for appointment beginning in June.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHRQ seeks nominees to serve on U.S. Preventive Services Task Force

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.