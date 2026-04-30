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AHA podcast highlights menopause care and need to close gaps in medical training

In this conversation, University of Illinois Chicago’s Pauline Maki, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry, psychology, and obstetrics and gynecology, and Makeba Williams, M.D., professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, unpack why menopause care is finally having a breakthrough moment. They explore the real impact of menopause on the brain and body, the gaps in medical training, and what it will take to deliver better care. LISTEN NOW 

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AHA podcast highlights menopause care and need to close gaps in medical training

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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