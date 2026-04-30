AHA podcast highlights menopause care and need to close gaps in medical training

In this conversation, University of Illinois Chicago’s Pauline Maki, Ph.D., professor of psychiatry, psychology, and obstetrics and gynecology, and Makeba Williams, M.D., professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, unpack why menopause care is finally having a breakthrough moment. They explore the real impact of menopause on the brain and body, the gaps in medical training, and what it will take to deliver better care. LISTEN NOW

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.