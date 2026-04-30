FDA confirms safety of U.S. infant formula supply 

The Food and Drug Administration April 29 announced results from its testing of more than 300 infant formulas, finding that the majority of samples had undetectable or very low levels of contaminants, deeming the U.S. supply to be safe. The FDA tested samples for lead, mercury, cadmium, arsenic, pesticides (including glyphosate and glufosinate), per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and phthalates. The FDA said that while overall levels of contaminants were low, it is following up with additional testing as part of the agency’s monitoring and oversight efforts.

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