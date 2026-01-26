Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,686 in the last 365 days.

CMS adds new No Surprises Act IDR entity 

The departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury have added Dane Street, LLC as a new independent dispute resolution entity, bringing the total number to 16. IDR arbitrators help make payment determinations in disputes between providers, group health plans and health insurance issuers under the No Surprises Act. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CMS adds new No Surprises Act IDR entity 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.