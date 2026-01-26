CMS adds new No Surprises Act IDR entity 

The departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury have added Dane Street, LLC as a new independent dispute resolution entity, bringing the total number to 16. IDR arbitrators help make payment determinations in disputes between providers, group health plans and health insurance issuers under the No Surprises Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.