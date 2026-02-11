AHA podcast: The FBI’s Campaign Against Cyberthreats Part 2

John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, talks with Brett Leatherman, FBI assistant director, Cyber Division, and Gretchen Burrier, FBI assistant director, Office of Private Sector, about how nation-state actors are leveraging cybercriminals and artificial intelligence to disrupt health care. They also discuss how hospitals and health systems of any size can build trusted, local relationships with the FBI before a cyber crisis hits. LISTEN NOW

