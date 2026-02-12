Lawmakers urge DHS to exempt health care workers from H-1B visa fee in AHA-supported letter

A bipartisan letter supported by the AHA was sent by members of Congress Feb. 11 to the Department of Homeland Security, urging the agency to grant health care workers an exemption from the $100,000 filing fee for H-1B visas. The letter, led by Reps. Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., and Michael Lawler, R-N.Y., was signed by 100 lawmakers. “Imposing a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visa petitions will exacerbate hospitals’ existing staffing challenges and could push chronically underfunded hospitals to their financial brink,” the legislators wrote. “If these hospitals cannot petition for new H-1B visas to address their staffing needs without also having to pay this fee, it will further damage their financial viability. Critically needed open positions will simply go unfilled, leaving rural and high-poverty urban areas without adequate access to care.”



