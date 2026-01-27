Yuno Partners with Crypto.com to Enable Seamless Crypto Payments at Checkout

Yuno unlocks crypto payments for global customers through Crypto.com Pay

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced it has partnered with Crypto.com to promote Crypto.com Pay , the platform’s merchant checkout solution, across Yuno’s 1,000+ payment method network. Integrating Crypto.com Pay enables merchants to accept cryptocurrencies seamlessly, expanding crypto payment acceptance globally and enhancing consumer convenience.With Crypto.com Pay, Yuno merchants may accept payments from Crypto.com’s global user base of over 140 million customers and consumers can now use their favorite cryptocurrencies to pay for items from Yuno merchants.“Enabling Crypto.com Pay with Yuno accelerates crypto’s path towards mainstream adoption,” said Joe Anzures, EVP, Payments & GM, Americas of Crypto.com. “Our seamless payment rails and robust security framework allow merchants to tap into a new and growing consumer segment without taking on potential cryptocurrency fluctuations. We are excited to bring the power of crypto payments to Yuno’s expansive merchant network.”Yuno’s merchants will benefit from a single platform that supports a range of prominent cryptocurrencies.“Partnering with Crypto.com to offer crypto payment capabilities aligns perfectly with Yuno’s mission. We want to provide innovative and flexible payment solutions to our merchants that decrease operational friction,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and Founder of Yuno. “This partnership enhances the shopping experience for consumers and opens new revenue streams for our merchants.”Crypto.com Pay is underpinned by industry-leading security and compliance standards, including SOC 2 and PCI compliance. It features real-time pricing with no additional fees when consumers pay using Crypto.com Pay.For merchants and consumers interested in learning more about Crypto.com Pay on Yuno, visit: https://crypto.com/pay About Crypto.comFounded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation.About YunoYuno is a leading financial infrastructure platform. It simplifies global payments for enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling companies worldwide. Yuno optimizes acceptance rates, reduces costs, and enhances security. It is powered by a unified API connecting over 1,000 payment methods and fraud tools. Leading brands across LATAM, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC trust Yuno with their payment orchestration. Notable clients include McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi. Learn more at www.y.uno

