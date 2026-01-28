ATP Releases Program Highlights for the 2026 Innovations in Testing Conference

2026 Innovations in Testing Banner 1250x800

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) will hold its 2026 Innovations in Testing Conference from March 1–4, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana.Recognized as the world’s leading conference for educational, credentialing, licensure, certification, and workforce assessment professionals, the annual Innovations in Testing Conference brings together a global community of experts, innovators, and thought leaders to examine emerging trends, tools, and strategies shaping the future of assessment.This year’s theme, “Celebrating People, Progress, and Possibilities,” underscores the importance of recognizing the individuals who drive innovation, the advancements transforming the assessment industry, and the opportunities ahead for learning and assessment worldwide."People, progress, and possibilities are not abstract ideas. They come to life when we gather, learn, and wrestle with change together,” said Melissa Nosik, Conference Chair for Innovations in Testing. “This conference is an investment in the durable skills that will define the future of work and assessment."The 2026 program will feature a range of sessions designed to support learning, collaboration, and practical insight across the assessment ecosystem. Highlights include:Opening Keynote: The conference will begin with a keynote focused on foresight and future-ready leadership, examining how organizations anticipate change, identify emerging trends, and cultivate cultures of innovation in uncertain environments.Innovation Fast-Pitch: ATP will host its 10th Annual Innovation Fast-Pitch, where selected finalists will present emerging technologies, products, and services to a panel of industry judges, offering insight into new ideas shaping the assessment landscape.ATP Discovery Zone: New for 2026, the ATP Discovery Zone will provide an interactive space where attendees can engage directly with technologies and services through live demonstrations in a hands-on setting.Closing Keynote Panel: The conference will conclude with a future-focused panel discussion exploring how testing organizations are planning for what’s next, including approaches to strategic foresight, innovation, and long-term organizational readiness.Post-Conference Workshops: Optional workshops following the closing keynote panel on March 4, 2026, will offer deeper, practical learning on key topics including accessibility in exam delivery, performance-based assessments, test development standards, and marketing strategy within the assessment industry. Registration , sponsorship opportunities, and full program details are available on the official conference website: https://www.innovationsintesting.org/ The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is the leading international organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the value of assessments. ATP members are committed to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment worldwide.

