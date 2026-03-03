Announcing the 2026 E-ATP Conference: Building European Assessment for Good

ATP logo with the tagline: Advancing Equity, Integrity, and Learning

It’s a privilege to chair E-ATP 2026 at a pivotal moment for assessment in Europe. In Rome, we’ll explore how innovation can build assessment for good and expand opportunity for all.” — Emily Worthington, 2026 E-ATP Conference Chair

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Association of Test Publishers ( E-ATP ) will host its 2026 Conference from 7-9 October 2026 at the Cardo Roma Hotel in Rome, Italy.The E-ATP Conference is Europe’s most dynamic event dedicated to educational and professional assessment. It convenes a global community of leaders, innovators, researchers, and practitioners to explore the ideas and technologies shaping the future of assessment.“It is a privilege to serve as Chair of the 2026 E-ATP Conference at such a pivotal moment for assessment across Europe,” said Emily Worthington, the 2026 Conference Chair. “As innovation and technology continue to reshape how we design, deliver, and experience testing, our focus this year is on Building Assessment for Good. In the historic city of Rome, we will come together to explore how assessment can empower individuals, support lifelong learning, and create opportunity for all.”The programme will feature keynote presentations, dynamic panels, interactive breakout sessions, and valuable networking opportunities designed to spark collaboration and forward-thinking dialogue. Attendees will engage with cutting-edge research, practical case studies, and strategic discussions addressing the most pressing issues facing assessment professionals today. Key topic areas will include advancing the value of assessment, AI in assessment, assessment security & integrity, and prioritising the test-taker experience.Please share your insights and ideas with the European assessment community by submitting a presentation proposal for the 2026 E-ATP Conference. The call for presentations is open through Friday, 3 April 2026. Registration , sponsorship opportunities, and the call for presentation submissions are available on the official conference website: https://www.eatpconference.eu.com/index.aspx Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is the Regional Organisation of the Global Association of Test Publishers, which is dedicated to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment in Europe.

