2026 I-ATP Conference Now Live: Building India’s Future Together: The Next Frontier in Learning and Assessment

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Test Publishers ( ATP ) will hold its 2026 India -ATP ( I-ATP ) Conference on 9 January 2026 at the India Habitat Center in New Delhi, India.As India continues its transformation into a knowledge-driven economy, the India-ATP Conference will bring together leaders from education, government, industry, and assessment to explore the innovations, partnerships, and policies shaping the future of learning and credentialing.This year’s theme, “Building India’s Future Together: The Next Frontier in Learning and Assessment,” highlights the urgent need for forward-thinking, secure, and inclusive assessment systems designed to empower learners and organizations alike.“I-ATP 2026 represents an exciting moment for collaboration and innovation in India’s assessment landscape,” said G. Harris, CEO of ATP-Global. “By bringing together experts across sectors, we’re building connections and solutions that will strengthen access, fairness, and quality in learning and testing.”The 2026 India-ATP Conference will feature expert-led sessions, panel discussions, and collaborative conversations focused on five key areas driving India’s next chapter in assessment:Evolving Assessment Foundations: reaffirming fairness, reliability, validity, and psychometric rigorAI in Assessment: leveraging generative AI to enhance exam development and ensure trustSecurity in the Age of AI: designing assessments with next-generation test security in mindInclusion & Human-Centric Design: creating accessible, skill-based, and equitable delivery modelsEthics, Data & Decision-Making: navigating the responsible use of AI and data in education and employmentThere is no fee to register for I-ATP 2026.Registration, sponsorship opportunities, and program details are available on the official conference website: https://i-atp.in The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is the leading international organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the value of assessments. ATP members are committed to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment worldwide.

