Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer
Vino Durairaj, PhD, DABR, Regional Vice President – Central, Senior Medical Physicist, West Physics

RadSite to Host Complimentary Educational Webinar on February 24

This webinar offers dental professionals an important opportunity to better understand how to responsibly manage radiation exposure associated with CBCT imaging” — Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, will host a complimentary webinar entitled “Cone-Beam CT in Dental Offices: Tracking Radiation Exposure and Optimizing Dose.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Registration is available here As the adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) continues to expand in dental offices, it is increasingly important for practices to understand and implement appropriate safeguards—including shielding, quality control testing, radiation monitoring, and dose optimization—to protect both patients and staff. This expert panel will offer actionable insights into how dental offices can balance clinical benefits with radiation safety, regulatory compliance, and best practices.Moderator:• Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer, RadSitePanelists:• Vino Durairaj, PhD, DABR, Regional Vice President and Senior Medical Physicist, West Physics• Chris Passmore, CHP, President, Radiation Detection Company“This webinar offers dental professionals an important opportunity to understand better how to manage responsibly radiation exposure associated with CBCT,” said Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer at RadSite. “I’m looking forward to moderating a practical, expert-driven discussion focused on dosimetry, dose optimization, and concrete strategies dental offices can implement to support safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.”The roundtable will explore practical approaches for dental practices to track and monitor radiation exposure for both patients and staff when using CBCT imaging systems. While the clinical value of CBCT is well established—particularly in pre-surgical implant planning, where high-resolution 3D imaging can improve decision-making and reduce complications—the panel will focus on how practices can balance those benefits with thoughtful radiation safety and oversight.“I look forward to sharing practical insights that can help practices strengthen radiation safety programs, while continuing to deliver high-quality patient care,” said Vino Durairaj, PhD, DABR, Regional Vice President – Central and Senior Medical Physicist at West Physics. “Understanding how radiation dose is measured—and what drives variability across systems and protocols—is fundamental to the safe and effective use of CBCT in dental imaging.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine and PET, Dental CBCT, Medical CBCT, and Remote Scanning.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To view webinars on imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s CBCT playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

