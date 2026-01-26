Office of Public Guardian – Behind the Numbers

The Office of Public Guardian is the guardian of last resort for over 350 Nebraskans. In our recent annual report, we disclosed some information about these individuals to help stakeholders and members of the public understand our role better. While numbers and reports are vital, we also encourage readers to picture the people we serve and the guardians who assist them. Just a small example: Of the 369 people we served between November 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025, 86 percent had at least one mental health diagnosis. On average, each person experienced four complex medical conditions. Nearly 40% experienced substance abuse diagnoses.

These numbers often translate to physical and mental suffering, high needs, little income, and loss of independence and agency. Our Associate Public Guardians work to offer dignity, access to resources that meet basic needs, and opportunities to build capacity and independence. Their efforts are met with the full gamut of human emotion, sometimes gratitude, indifference, anger, or sadness. Consider the following quotes as you imagine the lives of guardians and the vulnerable people they serve.

“All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

“What man wants is simply independent choice, whatever that independence may cost and wherever it may lead.” Fyodor Dostoevsky

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.” Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

"I don't want to live in the kind of world where we don't look out for each other. Not just the people that are close to us, but anybody who needs a helping hand." Fred Rogers

The Office of Public Guardian’s 2025 Annual Report can be viewed here.