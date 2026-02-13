Application Deadline of February 24, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., Set for County Court Judge Vacancy, Twelfth Judicial District.

LINCOLN -- According to Supreme Court Justice Jason M. Bergevin, the Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court in the Twelfth Judicial District will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the Scotts Bluff County Courthouse, second floor, district courtroom #1, 1725 10th St., Gering, Nebraska. At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy in the office of County Court Judge due to the retirement of Judge James M. Worden. The primary office location for the judicial vacancy is Gering, Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska.

Individuals interested in applying for the vacancy can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorneys/judicial-vacancies-and-judicial-nominating-commission-information/judicial-vacancy-application-package. Completed applications must be received no later than 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 24, 2026, and may be submitted either electronically to nsc.jnc@nejudicial.gov or by hard copy mailed to the address listed in the application package. Candidates should take steps to verify timely receipt, as the application deadline cannot be extended for failed deliveries. Please note that applications submitted to incorrect or obsolete email addresses will NOT be received and may not generate an error message to the applicant. Candidates are asked to include email addresses for all persons identified in response to questions 25, 26, and 27 of the Personal Data Sheet.

Once the application deadline has passed, a separate public notice will be issued identifying the candidates for this judicial vacancy, and providing specific information on how to offer public testimony at the hearing and how to submit information to the Judicial Nominating Commission.

A listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission for this vacancy can be found on the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://nebraskajudicial.gov/administration/committees-commissions/judicial-nominating-commissions/judicial-nominating-commission-twelfth-district-countydistrict-court.

For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please contact Amy Prenda, ADA Coordinator, at (402) 471-3730 or email admin.adacoordinator@nejudicial.gov.