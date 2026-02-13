Excellence Recognized: Bob Moyer Excellence in Practice Award Presented at Safe and Healthy Families Court Gathering

The Safe and Healthy Families Court and the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative hosted their annual gathering on February 5, 2026, at the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, Nebraska. The event brought together members of the Nebraska Supreme Court, district and juvenile court judges, community partners, court staff, stakeholders, probation administration, and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to reflect on progress, share data, and recognize excellence in domestic violence–informed practice.

The gathering highlighted recent outcomes from the Safe and Healthy Families Court, a specialized problem-solving court designed to address the underlying dynamics of domestic violence affecting families involved in the Lancaster County Juvenile Court. Through a multidisciplinary team approach, the court combines consistent judicial oversight, targeted treatment services, and strong community partnerships to promote accountability, enhance safety, and support lasting change for families.

The program’s evaluation partnership with the University of Nebraska Center for Children, Families, and the Law provides critical data to assess outcomes and guide continuous improvement. Findings from the 2025 survey data demonstrate that parents participating in the Safe and Healthy Families Court consistently report higher levels of procedural justice than those involved in traditional court processes. Eighty-two percent of parents reported feeling they were treated with dignity and respect throughout their case, and 93% indicated that the court recognized the positive steps they were taking—reinforcing skill development, confidence, and engagement.

Since its approval by the Nebraska Supreme Court in February 2022, the Safe and Healthy Families Court has served more than 200 children across over 100 families. Overall, 86% of cases close successfully, compared with a 55% success rate in traditional child welfare cases. Additionally, while traditional cases have an 82% child-removal rate, the Safe and Healthy Families Court’s rate is significantly lower at 59%, reflecting a strong commitment to safety and family preservation whenever possible.

Participants also took part in the Difficult Choices simulation, an experiential activity designed to help professionals and community members better understand the complex decisions survivors must make when navigating safety concerns, system involvement, and limited resources.

A central moment of the event was the presentation of the Bob Moyer Excellence in Practice Award, an honor established by the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative to recognize individuals who exemplify the values and approach of Bob Moyer, former Executive Director of the Family Violence Council. The award honors professionals who demonstrate thoughtful, survivor-centered practice and a commitment to meaningful system change in the field of domestic violence.

An Honorable Mention Award was presented to Bryce Marker of the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Marker was recognized for her work in multidisciplinary meetings, where she consistently advocates for children and families while maintaining a survivor-centered approach.

This year’s Bob Moyer Excellence in Practice Award was presented to Melanie Kirk, Legal Director at the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. Kirk was recognized for her longstanding leadership in domestic violence policy and advocacy, particularly her ability to balance survivor safety, offender accountability, and broader system impacts.

In reflecting on Bob Moyer’s influence, many attendees shared how his legacy continues to shape their professional values and decision-making. Bob was remembered as someone who pushed others beyond surface-level answers, challenging them to think critically, ask difficult questions, and approach complex problems with calm, deliberate reasoning rather than reactive responses. His influence was described as deeply personal, shaping not only systems but also people. Bob helped professionals and emerging leaders develop confidence in their voices and clarity in their advocacy. He emphasized the importance of listening to survivors and children and centering their experiences, while understanding how systems can either support healing or perpetuate harm.

By continuing to present this award, the Safe and Healthy Families Initiative honors Bob Moyer’s enduring impact while recognizing leaders like Melanie Kirk who carry his values forward. The annual gathering serves as both a reflection on progress and a reminder of the ongoing commitment required to support survivors, strengthen families, and advance domestic violence–informed practice across Nebraska.

Top photo: Jamie Bahm of UNL presenting the Bob Moyer award to Melanie Kirk, Legal Director at the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

Middle photo: Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke speaking to the group.

Bottom photo: Judge Elise White presenting to the group.