Lancaster DUI Court and Adult Drug Court Hold Joint Graduation for Nine Participants

On February 24, 2026, the Lancaster County DUI Court and Lancaster County Adult Drug Court held a joint graduation ceremony and celebration at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Law. The event honored nine graduates for successfully completing a rigorous program that included comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and strong personal accountability. Judge Darla Ideus and Judge Ryan Post presided over the ceremony, with Senator George Dungan serving as guest speaker. This accomplishment is highly commendable, and we take great pride in recognizing the graduates’ success.

Adult Drug and DUI Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts use a specialized team-based approach within the existing state trial court structure. Problem-solving courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. Their goal is to enhance public safety and improve participants’ chances of successful rehabilitation through validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and supportive services.

For additional information, please contact:

Dean Rohwer, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 531-220-6031

Email: dean.rohwer@nejudicial.gov

OR

Jordon Boies, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-441-7777

Email: jordan.boies@nejudicial.gov