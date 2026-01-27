Protect Environmental Announces Leadership Transition

Protect Environmental, a leading radon and soil gas construction and consulting company

Company Appoints New CEO While Naming Former Chief Executive as Executive Chairman to Support Continued Growth

Hoylman, who led the company through significant expansion and industry-wide recognition, expressed confidence in the timing of the transition and in the leadership that Crews will bring to the role.” — -

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protect Environmental , a national leader in environmental consulting and construction focusing on radon, vapor intrusion, and water quality management, is announcing a key leadership transition that will support the company’s continued growth and long-term strategic vision. Effective February 2, Kyle Hoylman will begin the transition from his current role as Chief Executive Officer to become the organization’s Executive Chairman. At the same time, Byron Crews will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer.Byron Crews is a veteran operations executive with more than 20 years of experience leading multi-state teams, scaling high-growth service organizations, and driving operational excellence through organic growth initiatives and strategic mergers and acquisitions. He has held senior leadership roles at ACS Inc (HHCP), Eco Plumbers, Groundworks (KKR), and TruGreen (CD&R), where he consistently delivered top quartile performance, strengthened organizational infrastructure, and led successful market expansions and integrations. A U.S. Navy veteran and Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, Crews holds a bachelor’s degree from Penn State University and is completing his MBA at The Ohio State University.Hoylman, who has led the company through significant expansion and industry-wide recognition, expressed confidence in the timing of the transition and in the leadership that Crews will bring to the role.“After working over the past four years to position our company for its next phase of growth and expansion, I believe now is the right time for me to transition into a new role to best support our ongoing mission of building and maintaining healthy, safe, and sustainable environments in the communities we serve,” said Kyle Hoylman. “I remain deeply committed to our mission, our people, and the work we are doing together. As Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on strategic priorities that will continue to strengthen our company’s future.”In his new role, Hoylman will support the organization in several key areas, including:• Shaping federal and state policies to ensure alignment with the company’s long-term vision• Leading the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy to support thoughtful, sustainable growth• Building and maintaining a strong suite of products to provide a competitive advantage and support the company’s future growth and expansion efforts• Representing the company’s brand at the highest levels of industry engagement• Collaborating with the Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team to maintain alignment across the company’s mission, strategy, and execution• Supporting operations and providing guidance, as neededHoylman emphasized his confidence in Crews’ ability to lead the company forward. “Byron is exceptionally well suited to lead our company into the future. His leadership, experience, and commitment to our mission make him the right person to take the helm.”The company will share additional information in the coming weeks regarding opportunities for partners and stakeholders to connect with Crews as he steps into his new role.“I’m honored to step into the role of CEO and build on the strong foundation this team has created,” said Byron Crews. “This organization has an incredible mission and a talented group of people behind it. I’m excited to work alongside our employees, partners, and stakeholders as we continue to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional value to the communities we serve.”About Protect EnvironmentalProtect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon, chemical vapor intrusion, and water quality management. With a proven track record spanning 38 years and more than 250,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-221-3373 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com -xxxx-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.