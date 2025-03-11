Protect Environmental Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Radon Systems LLC and Cliff Cummings Water Services

Laboratory technician tests for radon and other contaminants in water Water samples to be tested for radon and other contaminants in water Protect Environmental is the leading radon and soil gas construction and consulting

Acquisition Enhances Radon and Water Testing & Treatment Services Across 9 Key Markets

We are expanding our reach and strengthening our ability to deliver science-driven solutions that safeguard homes and businesses from environmental health risks.” — Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protect Environmental , a national leader in radon testing, mitigation, and vapor intrusion solutions, has acquired Radon Systems LLC and Cliff Cummings Water Services , two trusted companies specializing in radon and water testing and treatment. This strategic acquisition expands Protect Environmental’s national footprint to nine key markets, enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive solutions for indoor air and water quality.“For over 40 years, Radon Systems and Cliff Cummings Water Services have built strong reputations as trusted providers of radon mitigation and water treatment solutions across the Boston region,” said Kyle Hoylman, CEO of Protect Environmental. “By bringing these companies into the Protect Environmental family, we’re expanding our reach and strengthening our ability to deliver science-driven solutions that safeguard homes and businesses from environmental health risks.”Founded in 1985, Radon Systems LLC has been a leader in radon testing and mitigation, while Cliff Cummings Water Services has provided reliable water testing and treatment solutions for residential and commercial clients. Through this acquisition, Protect Environmental will integrate its industry-leading expertise and resources with these well-established brands, ensuring continued excellence in service.“We are excited to join forces with Protect Environmental, a company that shares our mission of improving indoor environments,” said John Spokis, President of Radon Systems LLC and Cliff Cummings Water Services. “This partnership allows us to continue delivering the high-quality services our customers expect while benefiting from the expanded capabilities and national reach of Protect Environmental.”With this acquisition, Protect Environmental strengthens its position as a premier radon and water quality solution provider in the U.S. The company’s expansion into nine markets reflects its commitment to investing in trusted brands and enhancing environmental risk management services nationwide.About Radon Systems LLCRadon Systems LLC is the industry leader in radon mitigation for air and water quality. We have successfully installed over 30,000 radon mitigation systems. We pride ourselves on high-quality workmanship at a reasonable price. Our customers' health is our highest priority.About Radon Systems LLCCliff Cummings Water Services has over 15,000 customers who trust us with their water filtration and well systems. We believe everyone should have high-quality drinking water.About Protect EnvironmentalProtect Environmental is a national leader in the environmental consulting and construction industry, focusing on radon and chemical vapor intrusion management. With a proven track record spanning 38 years and more than 250,000 completed projects in all 50 U.S. states and 2 U.S. territories, the company provides expert service from its trusted professionals to provide peace of mind protection to property owners seeking to build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments. Join our rapidly expanding team, apply today. For more information, call 502-221-3373 or click on https://www.protectenvironmental.com -xxxx-

The Symptoms of Radon-Induced Lung Cancer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.