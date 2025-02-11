Protect Environmental Expands Radon Services to Communities from Denver to Buena Vista

Highest indoor #radon level reported in #Colorado is 1,022.3 pCi/L, exposure equal to smoking 2,045 cigarettes per day or 51,115 chest x-rays in one year. Know your number - understand your radon-induced lung cancer risk Protect Environmental is the leading radon and soil gas construction and consulting

Expanded Services Bring Trusted Radon Testing and Mitigation to Buena Vista, Addressing Elevated Radon Risks in the Rockies

Radon exposure is a serious health risk, especially in the Rockies, where as many as 60% of homes can have dangerously high radon levels. We're eager to get to work protecting our community.” — Kyle Davis, manager of Denver operations at Protect Environmental

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protect Environmental, a trusted name in radon testing, mitigation, and indoor air quality, is proud to announce its expanded service area from Denver to now include Buena Vista, Colorado, and surrounding areas. Formerly operating under Ace Radon and Reliant Radon Solutions, the company brings decades of expertise and trusted service to the mountainous region, where elevated radon levels are a common concern.With dedication to quality services provided by licensed professionals, Protect Environmental looks forward to partnering with home builders, real estate, and home inspector professionals in the Buena Vista area to protect homeowners, buyers, and sellers from exposure to this second-leading cause of lung cancer.“Radon exposure is a serious health risk, especially in areas like the Rockies where as many as 60% of homes can have dangerously high radon levels,” said Kyle Davis, manager of operations for the Protect Environmental, Denver office. “With this expansion creating increased competition, we see an opportunity to drive greater consumer quality. We are eager to roll up our sleeves and get to work protecting those in our Buena Vista community from radon exposure and ultimately save lives.”Expert radon services now available in Buena Vista:- Radon-resistant new construction installation- Passive radon mitigation activation- Active CRM professional radon testing- NRPP-certified radon mitigation installation- Maintenance services for existing systems- Crawl space encapsulation- Sump pump replacementThis expansion aims to provide homeowners, homebuyers, and developers with access to the highest-quality radon solutions in the built environment, resulting in healthier and safer indoor environments in the places we live, work, and learn.“With this expansion, we’re increasing our capacity to underserved communities and reinforcing our commitment to helping our Colorado neighbors live in healthier, safer homes,” said Kyle Hoylman, chief executive officer at Protect Environmental.Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, according to the EPA. By providing accessible and effective radon solutions, Protect Environmental supports public health and community safety in radon-prone areas. To learn more about the known radon risk in your community and how it impacts health, realtors, homeowners, and decision-makers are encouraged to use the National Radon Risk Search™ tool.For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.protectenvironmental.com/ or call (720) 580-0554.

Indoor Radon Discovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.